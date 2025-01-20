Woman’s tote said ‘Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs.’ Not true, Florida cops say

A deputy found methamphetamine, needles, Narcan “and other items associated with drugs” in the suspect’s bag, officials say. (Brevard County Sheriff’s Office/TNS) (Handout/Brevard County Sheriff's Office/TNS)

By Mark Price Charlotte Observer

A woman out on bond for drug trafficking was rearrested days later after deputies found her carrying meth in a tote bag labeled: “Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs,” according to Florida investigators.

The discovery was made during a traffic stop in Brevard County, about 10 days after the woman was released from jail, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

Deputy Lexi Gordon made the discovery when her K9 partner took an interest in “a few bags” belonging to a passenger in the vehicle, officials said. The driver granted permission for a search, “stating nothing illegal should be inside,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Well unfortunately for (the driver), this is the part you just can’t make up, (his passenger) had a few bags with her and one of them had the words “Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs” printed on it! The bag was filled with … drugs,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputy Gordon located methamphetamine, needles, Narcan, digital scales, small baggies, cut straws and other items associated with drugs.”

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture and deliver, felony amphetamine/methamphetamine trafficking, and misdemeanor possession/use of drug paraphernalia, jail records show.

Those are the same charges the woman faced when arrested 10 days earlier, records show.

Brevard County is about a 40-mile drive east from Orlando.

