TikTok’s future is uncertain, but ‘throwing money’ at alternatives may not help

By Javier E. David The Dallas Morning News

TikTok is dead. Long live TikTok.

After being effectively outlawed in the U.S. after a Supreme Court ruling, the viral video platform briefly shut down late Saturday. A head-spinning series of events culminated on Sunday as President Donald Trump vowed to take executive action that allows TikTok to turn its lights back on, at least for the time being.

Yet as questions swirl about whether the newly inaugurated president has the authority to give the Chinese-owned company a reprieve, TikTok’s long-term fate in the U.S. remains in limbo. Policymakers continue to view it as a national security threat, and jittery influencers have flocked to TikTok-esque facsimiles to preserve their livelihoods.

TikTok is more than just a social media platform: it’s a thriving business model and a centerpiece of a creator economy.

Millions of influencers have their livelihoods tied to the app, which generates billions in revenue and has well over a billion global active users.

“If TikTok were to shut down, it would be a huge loss for American brands, retailers, creators and shoppers themselves,” according to Zarina Stanford, chief marketing officer at Bazaarvoice, an Austin-based retail technology company.

Social media monetization has become a “foundational part of e-commerce,” and TikTok in particular is “integral for younger shoppers, with half of Gen Z using it for product discovery,” Stanford said.

The dynamic helps explain why social media was replete with borderline inconsolable TikTok users despondent over the prospect of its going dark — and why billionaire investor Mark Cuban issued a call late last week to fund an alternative that could replace TikTok, akin to how Bluesky has attempted to challenge the Elon Musk-owned X platform.

For influencers who make a living off social media, “the two clear paths with least friction to move to from TikTok are Instagram Reels, and YouTube shorts,” Simon Trask, a marketing and advertising veteran based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, told The Dallas Morning News in an email.

“Many TikTok creators already cross-post their TikTok original content to one or both of these platforms, so it will just be a matter of comfort level and business strategy which one they go with,” he said.

Trask added that YouTube was the better option given its massive reach and monetization infrastructure.

TikTok’s ‘uncanny’ appeal

Last week, as TikTok moved closer to domestic doomsday, users flocked to alternative platforms like Red Note, another China-based app.

It raised the question about whether anything can replace TikTok in the hearts and minds of social media-dependent Americans, who already have several options at their disposal, such as Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.

“There [are] plenty of opportunities for new platforms … and there are plenty of investors like Cuban out there ready to toss some money at it,” Jacob Barnes, co-founder of FlowSavvy, said.

However, Barnes said most of those alternatives pale in comparison to TikTok’s “uncanny” algorithm — widely perceived as a key reason behind owner Bytedance’s refusal to divest.

No TikTok competitor — including Instagram Reels or even X, with its stranglehold on public discourse — has been successful in dethroning the viral video app.

“Some social platforms are good at this, but none on the level of TikTok. If a new platform can nail that and bring something fresh to the scene, it could take off on the same level,” Barnes added.

Red Note caught fire immediately among influencers seeking an alternative amid TikTok’s potential demise. However, its Chinese ownership has led several observers to warn about looming risks.

Paromita Pain, an associate professor of global media at University of Nevada, Reno, said there were both “cultural and practical concerns about creators and audiences gravitating toward Red Note, or any other Chinese alternative, in the event of TikTok’s absence in the U.S.”

Pain added: “These concerns would be rooted in geopolitical, ethical, and practical considerations, including data security and trust. The very issues that led to TikTok’s scrutiny — national security, data privacy, and foreign influence — would likely extend to Red Note.”