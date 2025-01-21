Spokane County

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dylan A. Faught, 31; 30 days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Rylee D. V. Francisco, 25; 42 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Sharise N. Griffen, 39; 79 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Samuel D. K. Peterson, 37; 72 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brendan S. Rayburn, 30; 46 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless endangerment and protection order violation.

Jeannie M. Schade, 47; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Lenis R. Vasquez Amaya, 21; 37 days in jail, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, second-degree criminal trespassing and pedestrian and vehicular interference.

Kaden G. A. White, 22; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.