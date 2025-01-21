Washington records
Spokane County
In the courts
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Dylan A. Faught, 31; 30 days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.
Rylee D. V. Francisco, 25; 42 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Sharise N. Griffen, 39; 79 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Samuel D. K. Peterson, 37; 72 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Brendan S. Rayburn, 30; 46 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless endangerment and protection order violation.
Jeannie M. Schade, 47; two days in jail, reckless driving.
Lenis R. Vasquez Amaya, 21; 37 days in jail, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, second-degree criminal trespassing and pedestrian and vehicular interference.
Kaden G. A. White, 22; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.