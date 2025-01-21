Because Justin Bieber ‘needs the money,’ he’ll return to work in 2025, report says

Martha Ross The Mercury News

Justin Bieber continues to spark online speculation about the state of his mental health and his marriage to Hailey Bieber as he’s kept up with his practice of posting “bizarre” things on social media, including recent photos of himself smoking from a bong and stripping to his underwear to running in the snow while on vacation in Colorado.

On Tuesday, Bieber also announced that he had definitely not unfollowed his wife on Instagram but that his account had been hacked. “… is getting suss out here,” he wrote in a since-deleted post, TMZ reported.

Meanwhile, Bieber is probably going to need to return to work in 2025 because he “needs the money,” Puck writer Matthew Belloni said in his latest “What I’m Hearing” column on Hollywood predictions for the coming year.

During the past two years, Bieber has not toured or released new music, citing health issues, including the effects of partial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. During that time, Bieber “fired most of his team, cut ties with longtime manager/business partner Scooter Braun and started posting bizarre stuff on social media, sparking rumors about whether he’ll ever return to the stage,” Belloni wrote.

“But now, despite the $200 million sale of his catalog in 2023, I’m told Bieber needs the money and wants to work,” Belloni continued. The pop star also still owes tour producer AEG “a significant sum” after canceling his tour in 2022, Belloni said. He also has other expenses. With that, Bieber has a new attorney and is taking steps to return to music, Belloni said.

Consequence of Sound also said that Bieber has made only a handful of official appearances, including a cameo for SZA’s 2023 hit “Snooze.” Instead, he seems to be spending a lot of time with his wife, despite the persistent rumors about their marriage. The couple also welcomed their first child, a son named Jack, in August.

But if Bieber needs money or would like to step back from working, it seems that he could turn to his wife. According to another Puck writer, business reporter Rachel Strugatz, Hailey Bieber has become a successful beauty brand entrepreneur.

Her Rhode brand has become “a nine-figure” business, and Strugatz credited the former model and “nepo baby” daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin with being a smart and disciplined businessperson. One example of her success? Strugatz reported that Rhode’s holiday-themed “Peppermint Glaze” lipstick sold about $15 million in its first week of business, earring Rhode $40 million in revenue in November.