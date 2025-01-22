Trump demands bishop Mariann Budde apologize for National Prayer Service sermon

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News New York Daily News

President Donald Trump Wednesday demanded an apology from the Episcopal bishop who criticized his hardline policies on immigration and LGBTQ rights at the National Prayer Service on his first full day back in the White House.

A day after Trump was forced to grimly endure the tough-talking service by Bishop Mariann Budde, the president derided her as a”so-called bishop” and worse.

“(Bishop Budde) is a radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

Trump called on Budde and the church to apologize for embarrassing him by allowing Budde to deliver a rare rebuke to his face.

“She is not very good at her job!” Trump wrote. “She and her church owe the public an apology!”

There was no immediate response from Budde or the National Cathedral.

The new president grimaced in the front row of the pews Tuesday morning as Budde called on him to “have mercy” on undocumented immigrants and the transgender community who were targeted by his hard-line Day One blizzard of executive orders.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” said Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington.

Budde rattled off a laundry list of crucial jobs that undocumented immigrants play in American society, including agricultural, restaurant and service workers, and said they should not be considered criminals.

Trump’s MAGA allies denounced Budde on social media as a “woke bishop” who should be punished for daring to criticize Trump’s policies to his face.

Some progressives countered by hailing Budde as a hero for having the courage of her convictions to stand up to Trump’s anti-trans and anti-immigrant policies.