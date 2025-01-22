From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benson M. Nganga and Caroline K. Gitonyi, both of Spokane Valley.

David D. Marquez and Magleyvis Cervantes Fernandez, both of Spokane Valley.

William R. Meiers and Madeline M. Sturdivant, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary W. Neighbors and Sarah E. Kritz, both of Spokane.

Jeremy L. Vandomelen, of Nine Mile Falls, and Courtney E. Howard, of Wilton, N.H.

Jamison L. R. Mcconnachie and Maddie J. Whitehead, both of Chewelah, Wash.

William T. Siegel and Ashleymarie J. Delancy, both of Spokane.

Gabriel W. Traver and Tai M. Huesgen, both of Spokane.

Toren M. Pierson and Kaitlyn R. Bowlin, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph I. Ricks and Alaine J. Turley, both of Spokane Valley.

Sear Omari and Saeedeh S. Hosseyni, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane County v. Lonnie Walden, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anest, Justin M. and Melanie M.

Boyer, Derek M. and Jessica

Downing, Heather and Joshua L.

Grayhek, Audrey B. and Bryan T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Darrell Johnson, 55; 29 days in jail, after pleading guilty to making a false statement on a certificate of title.

Shelby J. Hynes, 34; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Lee A. Dean, also known as Dean A. Lee, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rusell J. Ellenwood, 47; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Kody D. Gilbrech, 33; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Tyliek D. Golden, 26; three days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Catrina R. Harnasch, 24; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Lacey M. Venema, 26; 219 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief, protection order violation, telephone harassment and resisting arrest.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sean E. Kaisi, 54; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Cody A. Lake, 38; 30 days in jail, reckless endangerment

Mauricio R. Leon, 42; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Alexander I. Lopachuck, 20; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Candice L. Lyons, 42; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Daisharae E. Ortiz, 21; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruick

Irvin R. Thomas, 26; 17 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Jesse L. Walking Eagle, 29; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Lillian J. Bartkowiak, 23; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Bryan T. Botzon, 31; 363 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, physical control.

Nicholas K. Brigman, 22; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Calvin T. M. Conrad IV, 26; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Dylan A. Faught, 31; 30 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, fourth-degree assault.