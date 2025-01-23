A guide to immigrant rights and resources in WA state, for migrants, employers and allies

Rosemary Montalvo Karlee Van De Venter, The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025. On his first day in office Trump signed a flurry of executive orders, many of them targeting immigrant communities, including an attempt to end birthright citizenship.

Between the executive orders and the goals outlined in Project 2025, many communities are feeling apprehensive about the next four years. In uncertain times like these, it’s important to know your rights and the resources available to you.

Both immigrants and those within their support systems should remain up-to-date and aware amid threats of mass deportation.

The Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN) has received several reports of possible raids in Washington recently, according to hotline manager Nedra Rivera. WAISN is continuing to prepare for “increased activity,” though Rivera said this isn’t anything new to the organization.

“It’s not the first time undocumented immigrants are attacked and put up as scapegoats or had their contributions diminished or threats of mass deportation, and honestly, throughout the Biden administration, detention and deportations continued to happen,” Rivera said.

While WAISN was created in response to Trump’s first presidency, Rivera noted that community response has been essential since long before Trump.

Rivera said that although this isn’t anything new, it’s more important than ever for people to become informed about their rights in case they are ever in a situation where they are witnessing an ICE raid or if they are being detained. She also emphasized the importance of creating a family plan or a plan with your employees if necessary.

Immigrant rights in Washington state

Leaders in Washington state prepared for the possibility of another Trump term. Several protections were put in place to curb some of the actions outlined in Project 2025. Lawsuits were prepared before the change of power, ready to file if Trump was swift to follow through.

This advance preparation was conducted by the Office of the Washington State Attorney General before Trump’s previous term as well. Then-Attorney General, and new Governor of Washington, Bob Ferguson, was able to respond quickly to federal filings because of this preparation. Ferguson was public about working with his replacement, new Attorney General Nick Brown, this time around.

This preparation is already being put into action, with Washington state leading the response to Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship.

Leaders in the Evergreen State are continuing to work to protect the rights and lives of all Washingtonians, including those of various immigration statuses. Washington has various legislation in place protecting its migrant population.

For example, the Keep Washington Working Act of 2019 outlined the rights of working immigrants, and prohibits state and local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant. The Courts Open to All Act prohibited civil arrests in and around courthouses to ensure equal access to justice.

Guaranteed legal rights for immigrants

Regardless of their specific immigration status, everyone in the U.S. has guaranteed basic rights. This includes the right to remain silent when asked for name and status. If an immigration officer asks for your papers, you are required to provide them, but general questioning from law enforcement does not need to be answered. Further, anyone can ask for a lawyer ahead of any questioning.

The government appoints lawyers for arrests, but not for ICE detention. If you are detained, you still have the right to consult with a lawyer, and you can ask for a list of affordable options if needed. You do not have to answer questions, make decisions or sign anything before a lawyer is present.

You also have the right to deny searches, regardless of your legal status. Law enforcement does not have the authority to conduct searches without either personal consent or probable cause.

How to respond to ICE

Rivera encourages anyone who sees an ICE raid in progress to call their Deportation Defense Hotline at 1-844-724-3737, and is reminding individuals that they have the right to remain silent and use their right to record and document everything that is happening.

What if ICE shows up at my workplace?

Employers who are worried about immigration agents potentially coming into their workplace should prepare appropriately. The National Immigration Law Center created a guide in collaboration with the National Employment Law Project (NELP) to advise employers to handle this situation properly.

According to the NILC guide, employers should first check to see if the ICE agents present have a judicial warrant or an administrative warrant, since they provide different rights. Administrative warrants are not from a court and say “Department of Homeland Security” and are on Forms I-200 or I-205.

If the ICE agents fail to provide a judicial warrant, they are not allowed to enter any private areas without the employer’s permission.

If ICE agents provide proof of an administrative warrant with a specific name, the employer does not need to provide them any information about the employee or take them to the employee. Instead, the NILC states that employers should do the following:

*

Instruct their employees to remain calm and not run

*

Watch to make sure ICE agents are complying with the warrant

*

Video or record what ICE agents do at your workplace

*

Write and record how many ICE agents were present, how were they dressed, whether they were armed, if they mistreated anyone, if they made you believe you couldn’t leave and where they are taking your employee if they detain anyone

*

Notify the employees’ union

What if ICE shows up at my home?

Do not open the door or let them in. Immigration agents can only enter your home with a valid court order. If agents arrive, ask what they are there for, and to see a badge or identification through the peephole or a window. Then ask if they have a warrant signed by a judge. Have the agents slide the order under your door, or hold it up to a window.

“Fear should not paralyze. Knowing what to do can make the difference between staying in the country or experiencing quick deportation,” stated immigration attorney Héctor Quiroga, CEO of Quiroga Law Office, PLLC. “If someone confronts ICE agents, they should ask if they have a warrant. If they don’t have it, they are not obliged to let them in.”

Carry one of these Red Cards from the ILRC, and hand it to law enforcement when confronted. The cards help assert individual rights.

You also have the right to record all encounters. Following the encounter, report all activity to the WAISN hotline at 1-844-724-3737.

If arrested, immigrants cannot be immediately deported. Everyone retains the right to appear before an immigration judge, and you may be able to request immigration relief.

Talking to kids about immigration

No matter the immigration status of their family, all kids in Washington would be impacted by mass deportation. Children notice when their classmates are suddenly gone, when the neighborhood seems smaller.

Numerous guides have been released to help families broach the topic of immigration with their children, for families directly and indirectly affected by the potential of mass deportations.

Families directly impacted should prioritize creating a family deportation preparedness plan, as Rivera suggested.

“I think it starts with being prepared and having a plan, and a big part of that is knowing your rights, knowing your rights as a business owner, knowing your rights as a citizen, knowing your rights as a resident of the United States,” Rivera said.

Look for signs of stress in your children. It’s recommended to ask them what they know about immigration and deportation, and help them better understand from there. Have an open discussion about the possibilities at stake and your family’s plans. The Florida State University Center for Child Stress and Health has published guides in English and Spanish for talking with children about deportation.

Washington state immigrant resources

There are organizations and resources aimed at supporting Washington’s immigrant community.

WAISN is the largest immigrant-led coalition in the state, and their Deportation Defense Hotline is just the beginning of the resources WAISN offers. A full list is available online.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project is aimed at providing legal resources, community education and systemic advocacy to the migrant community.

The state Department of Commerce’s Legal Aid for Immigrants funding supports numerous grantees across the state.

Support your local immigrant community

If you are not directly impacted by the threats of mass deportation but would like to support your local immigrant community, there are numerous actions you can take. The most important action is calling the Deportation Defense Hotline with any information on ICE activity. Take notes of anything you observe, so WAISN can relay that information to Rapid Response Teams.

“The [Deportation Defense] Hotline has been around since 2017, our movement is bigger and stronger…” Rivera said. “We’re not starting from zero, and everyone has a role to play, from being an ally who joins a Rapid Response Team or calls and reports activity, and we’re growing all of that infrastructure as we speak to be able to be prepared.”

Actions you can take:

*

Print out Red Know Your Rights Cards to hand out

*

Do not disclose anyone else’s legal status, even when asked by ICE

*

Join WAISN’s Rapid Response Training via Zoom to help stop, monitor and record ICE encounters in Washington

*

Donate to WAISN’s Fair Fight Bond Fund so no one has to fight deportation while in ICE detention

*

Take part in WAISN’s Accompaniment Program Training Series to provide support and solidarity for those attending immigration hearings and appointments

*

Familiarize yourself with the recommended practices for bystanders and observers