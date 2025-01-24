Coeur d’Alene-based bankcda opens branch in Spokane

Coeur d’Alene-based bankcda announced this week that it is opening a new branch in Spokane.

The bankcda branch opened at 1628 W. Five Mile Road, between Ash and Maple streets, in north Spokane. It marks the company’s fifth location including those in Hayden, Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Kellogg.

“We are excited to bring our service first style of banking to Spokane,” Wes Veach, president and CEO of bankcda, said in a news release. “This new branch represents an exciting opportunity to build new relationships and support local businesses and residents with their banking needs.”

The Spokane location will be managed by Collin Means.