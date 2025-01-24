Lisa Woodard: Ensuring equitable access to innovative cancer treatments for all Washingtonians

By Lisa Woodard

Roughly 15,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with glioblastoma every year. I never thought my husband would be one of them.

When Steve’s symptoms first appeared in July 2023, we never considered cancer as a cause. He always led a healthy, active lifestyle – mountain biking on weekends and tackling woodworking projects in the shop. When he started experiencing vertigo during our evening walks together, it caught us by surprise, but as health care professionals, we thought it was a minor issue.

Eventually, Steve struggled to process his thoughts, and his condition degraded quickly. That’s when we realized something was seriously wrong. An MRI revealed a tumor in his brain, and 36 hours later, he was rushed into surgery. The doctors confirmed it was glioblastoma.

The diagnosis was devastating. Steve, who just a month prior was sharing his excitement about spending more time with our two grandchildren, was being told that he had limited time left to live. We didn’t know how to process this, but we were determined to fight.

The first months felt like a sprint as we dashed between doctor appointments and completed all the necessary procedures and treatments – anything we could do to fight this terrible disease. Our grandkids were only one and three years old. We wanted them to be able to grow up knowing their loving and strong Papa. We prioritized cherishing times of joy with our family.

That’s when we learned about Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). This portable, wearable cancer therapy is approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment in patients diagnosed with glioblastoma. It uses alternating electric fields to destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. This discovery felt like a lifeline – only for our insurance company to take it away when they informed us that they don’t cover the groundbreaking therapy.

Nothing prepares you for that moment when you are effectively told your loved one’s life isn’t worth the money that it would cost to cover a treatment. To me, Steve’s life is worth everything.

As a retired professor at Washington State University, we receive health insurance through the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA). The HCA handles the purchasing and coordinating of health care services for more than 2.7 million Washingtonians, including low-income residents, local and state government employees, higher education, and judicial agencies. The HCA’s current reimbursement policies for innovative medical technologies make it challenging for patients to access clinically proven therapies like TTFields.

This creates a barrier to care that disproportionately affects Washington’s most vulnerable populations, deepening health equity gaps across the state. It also raises serious questions about a health care system built to put “people first.” Fortunately, Steve and I have been blessed with resources that allow us to access this innovative cancer therapy without having to go through insurance. However, this is not a luxury most others with an HCA plan can afford, including those who live below the poverty line.

Thankfully, state lawmakers in Olympia have recognized the need to address this issue. A new piece of legislation, House Bill 1076, stands to improve the Health Technology Clinical Committee review process for determining coverage of innovative medical technologies – including TTFields. This bill would ensure key factors – such as Medicare coverage, expert treatment guidelines, and clinical data – are carefully considered when making approval or denial decisions.

For Steve and other Washingtonians who deserve a fighting chance, the path forward is clear. We must modernize the outdated processes that create barriers to equitable access for patients seeking access to proven therapies that treat some of the deadliest diseases. For that reason, I strongly urge the state legislature to support House Bill 1076.

Today, Steve is able to live an active and full life thanks to TTFields. His daily routine is not much different than before his diagnosis. He still bikes, fishes, and hikes, all while receiving the treatment he needs. This still isn’t a cure for glioblastoma, but this therapy has allowed our family to spend more time and cherish the moments we have together.

Every single patient diagnosed with a deadly condition deserves timely access to this type of treatment that can put time back on the clock for them and their loved ones. This isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s an important step on the path to creating a healthier Washington.

Lisa Woodard, PharmD, MPH, is a pharmacist with over 35 years of experience in community, institutional, and academic health care practice. She retired as a Clinical Associate Professor in the College of Pharmacy at Washington State University and currently serves as a Clinical Professor in the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and former Faculty in the College of Health Sciences and Public Health at Eastern Washington University.