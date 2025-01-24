The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: IMSA: Rolex 24 at Daytona USA

Basketball, NBA

9 a.m.: Indiana at San Antonio ESPN

Noon: Denver at Minnesota ABC

2:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas ABC

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Southern Methodist at N.C. State KSKN

9 a.m.: Campbell at Hofstra CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Providence Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Howard at Norfolk State ESPNU

10:30 a.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton FS1

10:30 a.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers CBS

11 a.m.: Illinois State at Bradley CBS Sports

11:15 a.m.: Boston College at North Carolina KSKN

11:30 a.m.: Tulane at Rice ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Texas A&M at Texas ESPN2

Noon: New Mexico at UNLV Fox 28

Noon: Northern Arizona at Idaho ESPN+

1 p.m.: DePaul at Butler CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Oregon at Minnesota Big Ten

1:30 p.m. Duke at Wake Forest ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Baylor at Utah ESPN2

2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington ESPN+

3 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Houston at Kansas ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech ESPNU

5 p.m.: UConn at Xavier Fox 28

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland ESPN+

5 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Washington State CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Auburn ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Arkansas ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Miami at California ESPNU

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Brigham Young ESPN2

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Michigan Big Ten

10 a.m.: Fayetteville at Claflin CBS

11 a.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona ESPN+

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine ESPN+

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado ESPN+

1:30 p.m.: Utah at Brigham Young ESPNU

2 p.m.: Washington State at Loyola Marymount ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: UConn at Creighton Fox 28

Basketball, women 3x3

3 p.m.: Unrivaled: Rose BC at Mist BC TRUTV

4 p.m.: Unrivaled: Phantom BC at Lunar Owls BC TRUTV

Golf

12:30 a.m.: World: Ras al Khaimah Championship (third round) Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open (final round) Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS

Gymnastics, college women

8 p.m.: Washington at Michigan Big Ten

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Colorado at Boston NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Montreal NHL

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup NBC

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: Serie A: Como at Atalanta CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Nottingham Forest USA

Tennis

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Australian Open (men’s final) ESPN

Winter sports

10 a.m.: Ski Freestyle World Cup NBC

11 a.m.: Ski Freestyle World Cup CNBC

11:30 a.m.: Figure skating championships NBC

5 p.m.: Figure skating championships USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at EWU 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 101.5-FM

All events subject to change