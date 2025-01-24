On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: IMSA: Rolex 24 at Daytona USA
Basketball, NBA
9 a.m.: Indiana at San Antonio ESPN
Noon: Denver at Minnesota ABC
2:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas ABC
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Southern Methodist at N.C. State KSKN
9 a.m.: Campbell at Hofstra CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Providence Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Howard at Norfolk State ESPNU
10:30 a.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton FS1
10:30 a.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers CBS
11 a.m.: Illinois State at Bradley CBS Sports
11:15 a.m.: Boston College at North Carolina KSKN
11:30 a.m.: Tulane at Rice ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Texas A&M at Texas ESPN2
Noon: New Mexico at UNLV Fox 28
Noon: Northern Arizona at Idaho ESPN+
1 p.m.: DePaul at Butler CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Oregon at Minnesota Big Ten
1:30 p.m. Duke at Wake Forest ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Baylor at Utah ESPN2
2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington ESPN+
3 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Houston at Kansas ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech ESPNU
5 p.m.: UConn at Xavier Fox 28
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland ESPN+
5 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Washington State CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Auburn ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Arkansas ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Miami at California ESPNU
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Brigham Young ESPN2
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Michigan Big Ten
10 a.m.: Fayetteville at Claflin CBS
11 a.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona ESPN+
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine ESPN+
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado ESPN+
1:30 p.m.: Utah at Brigham Young ESPNU
2 p.m.: Washington State at Loyola Marymount ESPN+
2:30 p.m.: UConn at Creighton Fox 28
Basketball, women 3x3
3 p.m.: Unrivaled: Rose BC at Mist BC TRUTV
4 p.m.: Unrivaled: Phantom BC at Lunar Owls BC TRUTV
Golf
12:30 a.m.: World: Ras al Khaimah Championship (third round) Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open (final round) Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS
Gymnastics, college women
8 p.m.: Washington at Michigan Big Ten
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Colorado at Boston NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Montreal NHL
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup NBC
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: Serie A: Como at Atalanta CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Nottingham Forest USA
Tennis
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Australian Open (men’s final) ESPN
Winter sports
10 a.m.: Ski Freestyle World Cup NBC
11 a.m.: Ski Freestyle World Cup CNBC
11:30 a.m.: Figure skating championships NBC
5 p.m.: Figure skating championships USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at EWU 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 101.5-FM
All events subject to change