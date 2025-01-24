Secret Service says their agents, not ICE, visited Chicago elementary school

Chicago Public Schools Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova, right, walks out of Hamline Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to talk to the media regarding what CPS said was prevention of officers from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement from going into the school. (Audrey Richardson/Chicago Tribune/TNS) (Audrey Richardson/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

By Rebecca Johnson, Nell Salzman and Alice Yin Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO – A reported sighting of immigration agents attempting to enter an elementary school on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Friday was in fact U.S. Secret Service agents investigating a threat, a federal spokesperson said late Friday afternoon.

Chicago Public Schools at first announced that its officials blocked federal immigration officers from going into an elementary school on Chicago’s Southwest Side Friday and talking to students.

The officials had showed up at 11:15 a.m. to Hamline Elementary School, located at 1548 W. 48th St. in the New City neighborhood. But later in the day Friday, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Tribune it was in fact officers with that agency who were investigating a threat in against a “protectee” in connection with the ban on TikTok.

Guglielmi would not identify the protectee, but the Secret Service oversees protection for President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, their immediate families, and former presidents.

Two Secret Service agents went to a residence near the school before stepping on campus, Guglielmi said. The officials identified themselves as Secret Service agents and left their business card for school leadership to call them, he said.

“The U.S. Secret Service does not investigate or enforce immigration matters,” Guglielmi said.

The clarification came hours after local officials and immigration advocates scrambled to react to reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arriving at the elementary school, only to be denied entry, news that had outraged city and state leaders and immigration advocates.

CPS officials did not immediately respond to follow up questions about why it identified the federal agents as immigration agents.

Earlier Friday, Principal Natasha Ortega had said at a news conference that the school’s employees “followed the protocols that we’ve been trained and practiced and have discussed,” ensuring students’ safety.

“We will not open our doors for ICE, and we are here to protect our children and make sure they have access to an excellent education,” Ortega said. “We stand in solidarity with our families and the Back of the Yards community.”

School officials indicated the officers were part of ICE, however an ICE spokesperson denied in a statement that the encounter involved the agency. CPS didn’t immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Officials within Trump’s administration have indicated that large-scale raids to detain undocumented immigrants would begin this week in Chicago.

Trump reversed a policy this week that for more than a decade has prevented ICE from carrying out immigration enforcement in “sensitive locations,” such as health care facilities, daycares, churches, and schools. His executive orders have also sought to end birthright citizenship and deploy troops to enhance border security.

Although there was no evidence by Friday evening that his federal immigration officials in fact made good on their threats as far as Chicago’s schools were concerned, the damage was done in sowing fear among the majority Latino community in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A woman named Sandra, who asked only to be identified by her first name, teared up as she recounted the rumors earlier on Friday that ICE agents had been to the building.

Sandra, 28, had attended Hamline herself and was there to pick up her niece, she said.

“Them being here, to me, crosses a boundary,” she said.

Sandra described herself as a “first-gen kid” and said she was prepared to defend her neighborhood against raids. She guessed that her niece had friends and classmates who might be targeted in a raid.

A CPS safe passage worker handed out a stack of “know your rights” pamphlets and cards to families walking by just east of the building. They’d started work an hour early at 1 p.m., she said. She hadn’t seen much of note around the school beyond more police presence, she said, but it had been a strange day anyway.

“These people are just scared,” she said, pressing another information card into a woman’s hand.

Hamline Elementary has a student population that is around 92% Hispanic as of 2024, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Gov. JB Pritzker has previously said he’s heard that ICE will target as many as 2,000 people in Chicago, but that he hasn’t received any communication from the Trump administration. Fears of mass deportations have worried some of the area’s roughly 400,000 undocumented immigrants, prompting many to skip work and keep their kids out of school.

Chicago Public Schools have said they remain committed to protecting the rights of all students to a public education, providing guidance to staff to not allow immigration officers on school property unless they provide credentials and a criminal warrant signed by a federal judge. Hospitals and medical centers throughout Chicago are taking similar measures.

“CPS does not ask for our families’ immigration status. We will not coordinate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (We do not) share student records with ICE except in the rare case where this is a court order or consent from a parent or a guardian,” chief education officer Bogdana Chkoumbova said at the Friday news conference.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said the department “was not aware of the incident” before the arrival of ICE personnel at the school. At no point Friday did CPD officers respond to any calls for service at Hamline, the spokesperson said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment, but indicated it is looking into the incident. Pritzker said on social media that reports of the raid come after a week of “Republicans sowing fear and chaos.”

“Targeting children and separating families is cruel and un-American,” Pritzker said.

A few minutes before the school’s 2:45 p.m. dismissal, Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates said the incident should mark a “moment of solidarity.” The union has urged CPS to recommit to certain protections against deportation in the four-year contract they’re bargaining for.

“I want to reiterate as a mother that our schools are a safe place,” she said. “And that they have my leadership and commitment, they have the leadership and the commitment of the 30,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union and that we will be here to support, to resource and to protect our young people.”

Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter called the action in a statement “an attack on not just Chicago’s immigrant community, but our entire city.”

“Chicago is a city of immigrants. I am proud of the way workers and CPS stood firm to defend their students and staff from harassment,” he said. “We will not be bullied. We know our rights and will continue to make sure our community knows how to exercise their legal rights.”

(Chicago Tribune’s Jeremy Gorner, Sam Charles and Caroline Kubzansky contributed.)