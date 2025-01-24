This day in history: Boeing announced layoff; bootleggers pull of ‘sensational’ plot

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The state unemployment rate rose to a whopping 11.4% – and was bound to go up from there, because of the day’s news out of Seattle.

The Boeing Co. announced that it may have to reduce its workforce in the state by 3,000 to 8,000 workers.

The reason: a decline in the commercial airline market.

Boeing had 54,700 workers in Washington, mostly in the Puget Sound region. A reduction would be the first net reduction since 1971.

From 1925: Bootleggers pulled off a “sensational daylight whisky smuggling plot” at Orchard Avenue, near Trent Avenue.

A freight train slowed down while it was crossing Orchard Avenue, and someone on board dropped more than 20 sacks of liquor at the side of the tracks.

Witnesses reported that a high-powered automobile showed up minutes later and loaded up the goods. Then the whisky was “whisked away into the city.”

The sheriff’s office was investigating.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1935: First canned beer, “Krueger’s Cream Ale,” is sold by American company Krueger Brewing Co.

1964: The 24th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, “The Elimination of Poll Taxes,” goes into effect, removing states ability to deny voting rights due to failure to pay taxes.

1984: Apple Computer Inc. unveils its revolutionary Macintosh personal computer in a Super Bowl ad directed by Ridley Scott.