Washington State women drop second straight in narrow loss to Loyola Marymount 79-76

From staff reports

LOS ANGELES – The Washington State women’s basketball team lost consecutive conference games for the first time this season after Tara Wallack’s potential tying 3-pointer missed in the final seconds of a 79-76 loss at Loyola Marmount on Saturday .

The Cougars (12-10, 7-4 West Coast Conference) pulled within one point twice in the final minute on 3-pointers from Wallack and Astera Tuhina, but the Lions (8-10, 2-8) kept their lead with a jumper form Naudia Evans and three free throws.

Evans scored a career-high 37 points, making 12 of 27 attempts from the field and 11 of 14 free throws.

WSU shot better from the field (47% to 43%) and on 3s (33% to 25%), but was let down by 19 turnovers.

The Cougars have a short turnaround before a game at Oregon State on Monday.