Saquon Barkley and Eagles dominate Commanders to advance to Super Bowl 59

By Gary Klein Los Angeles Times

Just one touch.

That’s all it took for Saquon Barkley to break free for a sensational first-quarter touchdown run that put the Philadelphia Eagles ahead in the NFC championship game.

One more touch.

That’s all it took for Barkley to increase the lead with another touchdown.

Barkley’s scoring plays of 60 and four yards on Sunday helped the Eagles build an advantage that held up in a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles advanced to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, where they will play the winner of Sunday’ night’s AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Barkley rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another and the Eagles forced four turnovers to earn their second Super Bowl berth in three seasons.

“I’m not gonna lie. I tried to downplay it in my head but it’s just amazing man, it’s amazing … we’re here – Super Bowl,” Barkley told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews after the game. “But the goal wasn’t just getting there. The goal’s to win. Now were going to celebrate and enjoy this and get right back to work.”

Two years ago, the Eagles fell short on the sport’s biggest stage when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to a last-second victory in Arizona, the first of two consecutive titles for the Chiefs.

After losing in the wild-card round last season, this Eagles team was built for a Super Bowl run.

Coach Nick Sirianni hired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Still, the most notable addition was Barkley, who toiled for the New York Giants for six seasons.

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards during the regular season and did not slow down in playoff victories over the Green Bay Packers and the Rams. The week before Sunday’s victory, Barkley rushed for 205 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 62 and 78 yards against the Rams.

On Sunday, with movie stars Bradley Cooper and Kevin Hart among others in attendance, the Eagles trailed 3-0 when Barkley took a handoff from Hurts on the Eagles’ first play and ran off the left side for what looked like a long gain that would end at the sideline. Instead, Barkley spun out of two tackles and cut back across the field to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.

Commanders receiver Dyami Brown then lost a fumble. The Eagles drove 44 yards in five plays without giving the ball to Barkley but on the sixth he ran four yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

The Commanders pulled within 14-12 midway through the second quarter but ultimately could not overcome their mistakes.

The loss ended a magical season for a franchise that after years of chaos under former owner Daniel Snyder thrived under new ownership, a new general manager and coach and, most notably, a star rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Daniels, the former San Bernardino Cajon High star who played at Arizona State and Louisiana State, had led the Commanders to playoff victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the top-seeded Detroit Lions. The Heisman Trophy winner was aiming to become the first rookie quarterback to start a Super Bowl and lead the Commanders to their first Super Bowl title since the 1991-92 season.

Daniels asserted himself Sunday, completing 29 of 48 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, with an interception. He rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels could not overcome his team’s three lost fumbles and the interception, all of which led to Eagles touchdowns.

The Eagles led 27-15 at halftime on Barkley’s first two touchdown runs, a touchdown sneak by Hurts, and a touchdown catch by receiver A.J. Brown.

“How about our quarterback? He’s a stud,” Sirianni told Fox Sports’ Terry Bradshaw after the game. “I knew he was going to play that way. I knew it. Don’t doubt him. All he does is win.”

Midway through the third quarter, Hurts increased the lead with a nine-yard touchdown run, before Daniels answered with a 10-yard scoring run and a two-point conversion pass to pull the Commanders within 34-23.

The Commanders were driving again late in the third quarter, but Austin Ekeler fumbled after catching a pass. The Eagles converted it into another Hurts touchdown sneak and 41-23 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Barkley continued the rout with a short touchdown run with about eight minutes left.

Hurts completed 20 of 28 passes for 246 yards. Two years ago in the Super Bowl, Hurts rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another in a losing effort.

Now he gets another chance on the sport’s biggest stage.

This time he will have Barkley by his side.

“What a run it’s been but we gotta finish it,” Hurts told Bradshaw after the game.

Local watch

Frankie Luvu, LB Washington (WSU): Stood out among a lackluster Commanders defense with four tackles (two for loss), a sack and six pressures.

Luvu created a viral moment on social media during a goal line stand, where he leapt over the Eagles offensive line before the snap in attempt to stop a quarterback sneak. Luvu was flagged for offsides on both plays and was warned if he did it again, a seldom-used rule would be enacted to award Philadelphia a touchdown.

Colson Yankoff, TE Washington (Cd’A): The undrafted rookie was activated off of injured reserved in the playoffs and made one tackle on special teams in the loss to the Eagles.