This day in history: Runner who later founded Bloomsday was sixth-grade teacher; Bootlegger ‘king’ arrested in whisky vessel scheme

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Spokesman-Review bemoaned the fact that hardly anyone had ever heard of Spokane runner Don Kardong – outside of serious track enthusiasts.

The man nicknamed “Donny Long-Legs” was “America’s fifth fastest three-miler of all time, and one of only a handful of men to run that distance in less than 13 minutes.”

He was teaching sixth grade at Loma Vista Elementary School in Spokane, coaching five sports and waiting for invitations to prestigious track meets, mostly in vain.

Kardong, who later founded Bloomsday, himself wasn’t worried about his seeming lack of recognition – “no biggie.” He said he was content to wait for some invitations to a few major meets, and maybe make the national team.

He would go on to do just that in 1976, finishing third in the U.S. Olympic Trials. He then finished fourth in the marathon at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics – three seconds behind the bronze medal winner.

From 1925: Charlie Dale, aka The King of Spokane Bootleggers, was in jail once again.

Dale had claimed to be reformed, but he was arrested following a raid at the Atlantic Bar on Trent Avenue, where officers discovered an ingenious liquor dispensing device.

What appeared to be a safe had a small hole drilled on top. When an officer dropped a string down the hole, the string came back smelling of whisky. It turned out the safe had been fitted with a copper lining and filled with whisky, in a ruse to hide it from the dry squad.

Police believed Dale was the “brains of a gang of Austrians,” who supplied liquor to such places.

Dale had already been convicted in Superior Court “many times,” and had served a jail sentence.

“He later reformed and was the author of many articles on the bootlegging business,” said the Chronicle. “About a year ago, he went into the meat business here, but soon sold out.”