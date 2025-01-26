Trump hits Colombia with tariffs in feud over military deportation flights

By Genevieve Glatsky, Simon Romero and Annie Correal New York Times

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – Colombia refused to accept U.S. military planes deporting immigrants, setting off a furious reaction from President Donald Trump, who on Sunday announced a barrage of tariffs and sanctions targeting the country, which has long been a top U.S. ally in Latin America.

The United States will immediately impose a 25% tariff on all Colombian imports, and will raise them to 50% in one week, Trump said on social media.

The Trump administration will also “fully impose” banking and financial sanctions against Colombia, and will apply a travel ban and revoke visas of Colombian government officials, the president said.

Colombia’s leftist president, Gustavo Petro, also hit back at Trump. In one social media post, he announced retaliatory tariffs of 25% on U.S. imports to Colombia and in another, longer post he said those tariffs would hit 50%.

Directly addressing Trump, Petro also questioned whether the U.S. president was trying to topple him.

“You don’t like our freedom, fine,” Petro said. “I do not shake hands with white enslavers.”

The feud reflects how Trump is making an example out of Colombia as countries around the world grapple with how to prepare for the mass deportations of immigrants lacking permanent legal status that he has promised.

“This looks like a pretty bold and daring escalation on both sides,” said Will Freeman, a fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, citing Colombia’s economic reliance on the United States, which is still the South American country’s largest trading partner even as China has been making inroads.

“But equally, for Trump to threaten Colombia this way is pretty bold itself,” Freeman added. “That’s because Colombia remains historically the longest standing, the deepest, strategic ally in the region.”

Trump signed an executive order last week authorizing the U.S. military to assist in securing the border, and the Department of Defense said it would use military aircraft to deport people held in U.S. custody along the southern border.

Petro said earlier Sunday in a series of social media posts that Colombia would not accept military deportation flights from the United States until the Trump administration provided a process to treat Colombian migrants with “dignity and respect.”

Petro also said Colombia had already turned away military planes carrying Colombian deportees. While other countries in Latin America have raised concerns about Trump’s sweeping deportation plans, Colombia appears to be among the first to explicitly refuse to cooperate.

“I cannot make migrants stay in a country that does not want them,” Petro wrote, “but if that country sends them back, it should be with dignity and respect for them and for our country.” He said he was still open to receiving deportees on nonmilitary flights.

“Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Petro’s office said in a statement that the presidential plane would be made available to transport the migrants who had been scheduled to arrive on the military planes. Representatives for Colombia’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The immediate snag with the deportation flights appeared to be that U.S. military planes were transporting the migrants, a U.S. military official said Sunday.

The two U.S. aircraft that were denied the ability to land in Colombia were Air Force C-17 transport planes. One turned around and returned to San Diego; the other flew back to Texas.

If the migrants were shifted to a commercial or charter flight, at least until diplomatic clearances had been settled for the government planes, the issue might resolve itself, said the military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters.

Petro’s remarks came in response to a post about the treatment of Brazilian deportees. Brazil’s Foreign Ministry complained of “degrading treatment” of its citizens after 88 migrants arrived in the country handcuffed Friday and some complained of mistreatment after not being given water or allowed to use the bathroom during the flight.

Since taking office last Monday, Trump has issued a series of executive orders and made other moves aimed at laying the groundwork to deport an enormous number of migrants.

In his missive on social media, Trump called Petro, a former left-wing guerrilla, a “socialist,” a term that Petro has no problem in using to describe himself, and contended that Petro was “very unpopular.” Petro’s approval ratings stand at around 34%, as he has been weighed down by corruption scandals and a resurgence in fighting among armed groups.

To justify his measures targeting Colombia, Trump also claimed that the military deportation flights refused landing by Petro included a “large number of Illegal Criminals” and that the United States was seeking the “return of the Criminals they forced into the United States.”

The U.S. tariffs could deal a significant blow to Colombia’s economy. The United States is Colombia’s largest trading partner, with top Colombian exports to the U.S. market including crude oil, coffee and cut flowers.

Trade between the two countries totaled $53.5 billion in 2022, with the United States having a trade surplus of $3.9 billion that year. Colombia is the largest South American market for U.S. agricultural products, absorbing imports of American pork, dairy products, alcoholic beverages and dog and cat food.

Petro also cast attention on Americans living in Colombia, saying more than 15,000 Americans were living in the country without authorization, and calling upon them to “regularize” their immigration status.

Colombia is not among countries with the largest immigrant populations living in the United States without legal permission, trailing far behind Mexico, El Salvador, India, Guatemala and Honduras. In 2022, Mexicans remained the most common nationality among immigrants in the United States illegally, with about 4 million, while Colombia had about 190,000, according to the most recent data available from the Pew Research Center.

Colombia has traditionally been a close U.S. ally, though differences have recently emerged regarding counternarcotics policies. While Petro has criticized the United States more than past presidents, he continued to collaborate with the United States and regularly accepted deportation flights, said Sergio Guzmán, a Colombian political analyst.

This is what “makes this new approach so surprising,” he added.

Petro, who took office in 2022, is Colombia’s first leftist president, and a longtime leader in Colombian politics known for his bullish, combative stances, particularly when it comes to defending human rights.

A former rebel who later demobilized and became a senator, his critics say he sometimes acts rashly and refuses to listen to advisers.

He has long been critical of the outsize power the United States holds in the world, particularly of the economic imbalance between the U.S. and other nations.

The acting secretary of defense, Robert Salesses, said in a statement last week that the military would provide airplanes to support deportation flights sent by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Trump administration is sending the military planes in addition to the usual flights operated by ICE, meaning that they do not replace the typical flights that land several times a week in countries throughout the region, and which Petro referred to in his online posts Sunday as “civilian flights.”

The new planes sent by the military can only depart from the United States if the receiving nation has approved them.

It is unclear which countries may have agreed to receive military planes carrying deportees.

Early on Friday, Guatemala received two U.S. Air Force jets carrying around 160 deportees in total, making it one of the first countries to publicly receive such flights.

Officials in Mexico, the source of the largest number of immigrants living in the United States without legal permission, have said they remained open to receiving deported citizens and routine deportations have taken place to Mexican cities along the U.S. border in recent days.

Still, Mexican authorities have not disclosed whether they plan to accept military flights or whether they will receive deported migrants from other countries, as Mexico has sometimes done in the past.

On Friday, NBC reported that Mexico had refused to authorize a military plane carrying deportees from the U.S., an account that could not be independently confirmed.

Honduras, which like Colombia has pushed back against the Trump administration’s plans for mass deportations, has said it is open to receiving military flights.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.