On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown FS1

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN

4 p.m.: Rice at South Florida ESPNU

4 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio ESPN2

5 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1

6 p.m.: Baylor at Brigham Young ESPN2

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh ESPN

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Utah CBS Sports

8 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Gonzaga ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland TNT

Soccer, women’s club, Italy Cup

11:45 a.m.: Fiorentina vs. AC Milan CBS Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, high school boys

7 p.m.: North Central at Rogers 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change