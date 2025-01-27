Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter shot, killed by police in Indiana

By Tom Jackman Washington Post

An Indiana man who served a short jail sentence for his actions inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and then was pardoned last week by President Donald Trump was shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy in northwest Indiana on Sunday evening during a scuffle, Indiana State Police said.

Matthew J. Huttle, 42, pleaded guilty in 2023 to entering restricted grounds, a misdemeanor, but prosecutors sought a jail sentence because he “was at the forefront of violence when rioters overwhelmed and overran the police line on the West Front” of the Capitol, helped rioters search for members of Congress and had an extensive criminal history. He was sentenced to six months in jail – the average misdemeanor jail sentence was two months for Jan. 6 defendants – and was released in July 2024, federal records show.

Indiana State Police said in a news release that a deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office pulled Huttle over on state Road 14 at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. During the stop, the sheriff’s deputy tried to arrest Huttle, and Huttle allegedly resisted. The police did not say why the deputy was arresting Huttle, but federal records indicated that he had been arrested four times since his arrest in November 2022 for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

The police said that an altercation took place between Huttle and the deputy, and that the deputy fired his gun and fatally wounded Huttle. Police said Huttle “was in possession of a firearm.” The nature and length of the altercation, and the proximity of a gun to Huttle, were not specified.

Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said that he had asked the state police to investigate and that the officer had been placed on paid administrative leave.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” Williamson said, “as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle.”

The sheriff said he would release the deputy’s name upon approval by investigators in the case.

Huttle’s family members could not be immediately reached for comment.

In January 2021, Huttle traveled from Indiana to D.C. with his uncle, Dale Huttle, and both attended the “Stop the Steal” rally. Both then walked to the Capitol, helped overrun police outside and then entered the building.

“With Huttle at the forefront,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo, “the rioters successfully overran the police line on the West Plaza.” Matthew Huttle roamed through various offices of the Capitol, while his uncle fought with police and ended up pleading guilty to felony assault on police. Dale Huttle was sentenced to 2½ years in prison and was released last week when Trump issued pardons for nearly all of the 1,600 people charged in the riot.

When FBI agents interviewed Matthew Huttle after his guilty plea in 2023, he told them “his only purpose of being at the Capitol was to record video to show possible government corruption,” prosecutors said. “Huttle believes that the FBI was responsible for the Capitol riot and explained that he saw actors attacking the Capitol who appeared to have too much training to be civilians.” Agents said Huttle declined to express any remorse or acknowledgment of wrongdoing for his or others’ actions.