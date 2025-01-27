People’s Pharmacy: Why can’t you use Ambien indefinitely?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I jump into bed every night, and before you can say “Vladivostok,” I’m sleeping like a redwood log. However, it’s a safe bet that I’ll be wide awake around 2 or 3 a.m. counting the popcorn on my ceiling for the rest of the night.

My doctor prescribed Ambien, and it was great. I got my first good night’s sleep in years. Incredibly, he advised me to take it only when needed. Since I had been waking up every single night to start with, where does that leave me? I cut the 10 milligram tabs in half to make them last longer and found that 5 milligrams still worked pretty well.

Are there any sleep aids out there without warnings about continued use? What good is a temporary solution to an ongoing problem?

A. The history of sleeping pills is a tale of woe and intrigue. Decades ago, doctors prescribed barbiturates such as secobarbital (Seconal) or pentobarbital (Nembutal). They knocked people out, but the risk of overdose and dependency was high. Then came benzodiazepines such as chlordiazepoxide (Librium) and diazepam (Valium). There were similar concerns with such drugs.

When the Food and Drug Administration approved zolpidem (Ambien) in 1992, it was promoted as a safer alternative. However, the official prescribing information currently states that the drug is intended “for the short-term treatment of insomnia …” including for people who wake in the middle of the night.

A new study in the journal Cell (Jan. 8, 2025) suggests that zolpidem may interfere with an essential function of sleep: clearing the brain of waste products. This might increase the risk for neurologic disorders later in life.

You may find some of the suggestions we offer in our “eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep” helpful. They include tart cherries, magnesium, valerian, lemon balm, lavender, ashwagandha and hops. This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. As a registered dietician, I have been amazed at the number of people who get less than the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. I recently read a research article suggesting that higher vitamin C intake is associated with lower risk of cataracts. I wonder whether eye doctors ever recommend this crucial nutrient as a preventive strategy?

A. We tracked down the research you located in Acta Ophthalmologica (May 2016). The authors reviewed the scientific evidence and concluded that high vitamin C intake “is associated with a reduced risk of cataract, especially in America and Asia.” They advocate for vitamin C as a “primary prevention of cataract.”

Many ophthalmologists do recommend the AREDS formulas to slow the progression of macular degeneration. These supplements contain 500 milligrams of vitamin C, which is substantially higher than the recommended dietary allowance. For men, that is 90 milligrams a day, while for most women it is 75 milligrams.

Q. I read about putting Liquid Bandage on skin tags to get rid of them. When I tried this method, the smell of the Liquid Bandage was so awful, I couldn’t keep up the treatments. I could smell it all day long, and I know others around me could too. What other suggestions do you have?

A. One option you might want to consider is an over-the-counter option such as Dr. Scholl’s Freeze Away Skin Tag Remover or a similar product. Dr. Scholl’s contains dimethyl ether, propane and isobutane. When applied to the skin, this mixture is considered cryotherapy and freezes the skin tag tissue. It should fall off within a week or so. Of course, when in doubt, check with a dermatologist.

