Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bailey E. J. Young and Skylar M. Osso, both of Spokane Valley.

Chase A. Roberts and Mikenna M. Jones, both of Spokane.

Will B. Clark and Cassandra A. Brock, both of Spokane Valley.

Alissa J. Lott and Philippa S. Grant, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US Bank National Association v. Jesse Holford, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kristy Perez, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Sandra G. Munden, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Robert Jackinski, money claimed owed.

Discount Lumber and Building Supplies Inc., v. Damien and Tiffany Kanally and Damien Construction, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tucker, Caitlin S. and McGee, Connor M.

Lockridge, Angela M. and Andrew C.

Kryzhanivskyy, Beth N. and Yuri.

Charbonneau, Benjiman M. and Leighton, Taneece M. M.

Bruce, Delaney C. and Ryan J.

Jacoby, Morgan A. and Collet, Taylor M.

Ellis, Casey J. and Roncal Araujo, Johanna S.

Dickerson, Jonathan E. and Calista L.

Condon Spence, Catherine and Spence, Rhett T.

Sutton, Toren J. and Mallory R.

Gillette, Brittini M. and Scott S.

Douglas, Brenna C. and Ryan M.

Thompson, Brittany G. and Hoover, Joshua L.

Weber, Kelly A. and Jeremy P.

Ficeto, Rachael E. and Ryan E.

Smith, Jeffery W. and Amy K.

Andress, Stephanie A. and Graham, Jerry W.

Webber, Midnight D. and Christopher, Dillon R.

Bray, Barbara J. and William T.

Rijon, Daniel J. and Shilo M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Gavin A. Berndt, 25; 53 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Damon E. Rednour, 36; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 23; 120 days in jail, third-degree theft.

David S. Campbell, 64; one day in jail, reckless driving.

David A. Cerrillo, 58; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Henry J. Eddington, 36; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Alejandro Estrada, 43; 21 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Mary C. George, 38; 364 days in jail with credit given for 364 days served, third-degree theft.

Johnathan R. Guthrie, 36; 364 days in jail with credit given for 346 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing and using counterfeit substance in public.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jamie J. A. Harris, 44; 20 days in jail, vehicular interference and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Deborah J. Johnston, 56, 364 days in jail with credit given for 364 days served, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck.

Nathan M. Smith, 36; second-degree trespassing, five days in jail.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Travis R. Elliot, 25; $2,195.50 fine, 180 days in jail with credit given for 180 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

William P. Walker, 52; 60 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, possession of controlled substances, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Cody A. Woodward, 33; 30 days in jail, 90 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.