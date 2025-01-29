Plane with 64 aboard crashes near D.C. after midair collision with Army helicopter

Emergency response units assemble on the tarmac as search and rescue operations are underway Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. (Win McNamee)

By Hank Sanders, Chris Cameron and Minho Kim New York Times

A commercial regional jet carrying 64 people crashed in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington on Wednesday night after it collided midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, had crashed on Wednesday evening, and Washington’s fire emergency department said the plane had crashed into the river. American said in a statement that 60 passengers and four crew members had been on board.

There was a massive emergency response on a bank of the Potomac late Wednesday, as emergency workers from across Virginia and Maryland joined in responding to the crash. Helicopters crisscrossed the night sky, and police boats were massed in the water near the military base on the east side of the river. Lights from emergency vehicles could be seen up and down both banks.

Temperatures in the Washington area were expected to drop below freezing overnight, putting any survivors in the water at risk.

An Army official said that the helicopter, an H-60 Black Hawk, was one of its own and was flying with three crew members. He could not confirm their condition. The helicopter was operating out of Fort Belvoir in Virginia, the Army said in a statement. It was not clear whether it was departing from or returning to Fort Belvoir.

The plane, a Bombardier CRJ700, collided in midair with the Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter about 9 p.m. while on approach to Runway 33, the FAA said. PSA, a regional airline that is a unit of American Airlines, was operating the plane for American, the FAA said. The plane was built 20 years ago, according to FAA records.

The Bombardier CRJ700 jet is configured with 65 seats, according to the airline.

All takeoffs and landings were halted at the airport, the airport said in a statement, adding that it would remain closed until 5 a.m. Thursday.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that he has been “fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport.”

Kansas officials also said they were following the news of the crash. Rep, Ron Estes, whose congressional district includes Wichita, and Gov. Laura Kelly said they were in contact with the authorities.

What else to know

• Bombardier CRJ700 planes: There are 261 in active service globally with an average age of nearly 19 years, according to Cirium, an aviation data firm. Nearly all are flown by small carriers in the United States for major airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

• Close call: Another American plane was involved in an near midair collision last year at Reagan Airport. The FAA investigated after jets came within 1,300 feet of each other. An American flight departing for Boston was cleared for takeoff, but the clearance was canceled to avoid colliding with a King Air plane that had been cleared for landing on a nearby runway.

• Crash worries: Some air traffic controllers have voiced fears that a deadly crash was inevitable as the country’s aviation safety net came under mounting stress. A New York Times investigation in 2023 found an alarming pattern of safety lapses and near misses in the skies and on the runways.

• Reagan Airport: The airport is a hub for American. The departure counters were emptied of staff, and some frustrated passengers were told that no flights were leaving the airport Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.