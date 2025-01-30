This day in history: St. George’s students rescued after spending night in snow cave on Mount Spokane

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Two young skiers, Paul Price, 11, and Steven Hembree, 12, were rescued after spending a night in a snow cave after they got lost on Mount Spokane.

They were skiing through the trees on the north side of the mountain and said “the skiing was so good they got carried away.” When they realized that they were stranded on the steep hillside, they dug a snow cave and spent the night huddling together for warmth.

They were part of a group of students from St. George’s School. When they failed to show up at their bus, searchers began combing the mountain on snowshoes and snowmobiles.

Searchers tried to follow the tracks, but there had been so many skiers “there were tracks all over the mountain.” The next morning, rescuers followed tracks leading from the Lower Skookums Trail and found the boys. An Air Force helicopter then plucked them off the mountain.

They were taken to Deaconess Hospital and treated for exposure, but were in “amazingly good shape,” Dr. Noel Stevenson said.

The boys said they had candy bars with them, but never ate them “because our hands were too cold to get it out of our pockets.”

From 1925: A Spokane woman pled guilty to bigamy charges after she married another man before her divorce with her first husband was final.

She claimed she was “ignorant of the divorce law.” Her one-to-five year sentence was suspended by the judge.

In any case, she had reconciled with her first husband and had “resumed matrimonial relations.”