Tyler Mrus’ 21 points lead Idaho in Big Sky win over Weber State

From staff reports

Idaho had the recipe to build a lead and sustain it Thursday night against Big Sky rival Weber State in Ogden, Utah.

The Vandals enjoyed a considerable advantage beyond the 3-point arc, and their steady shooting from the foul line sealed an 82-74 win over Weber State at the Dee Events Center.

Tyler Mrus led Idaho (10-12, 5-4 Big Sky) with 21 points. He made 4 of 7 3-pointers, part of the Vandals’ 13 3-pointers. Weber State made seven 3-pointers.

Kristian Gonzalez scored 14 points, and his 10-for-13 effort at the line helped Idaho turn away the Wildcats’ rally. Jack Payne added 12 points, and Tyler Linhardt 11 for the Vandals, who made 25 of 29 free throws.

With Weber State (8-13, 2-5) trailing 70-66, Blaise Threatt’s ball handling on the perimeter gave him a step on his defender on a drive to the basket, but Julius Mims met him at the rim with a critical blocked shot that preserved the Vandals’ lead with 1:35 left.

After a timeout, Mitchell drilled a 3-pointer on the opposite end to put Idaho ahead 73-66 with 1:10 remaining.

Women’s basketball

Idaho 77, Weber State 62: Olivia Nelson scored 30 points, and the Vandals (15-5, 7-2) pulled away early to collect a Big Sky win over the Wildcats (7-11, 4-4) at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.

Jennifer Aadland totaled 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, and Hope Hassmann added 11 points for Idaho, which built a 23-12 lead in the opening quarter.