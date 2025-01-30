Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Custodio S. De La Cruz and Mayra L. Razo, both of Spokane.

Collin B. Zurfluh, of Greenacres, and Joelle C. Larson, of Otis Orchards.

Greg W. Davis and Deborah D. Purcell, both of Spokane Valley.

Frandley Melang and Yaiko Lanwe, both of Spokane,

Ashley J. Brazill and Hannah M. Steele, both of Spokane.

Chase M. Robbins and Carla Y. M. Viveros, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company v. James R. Stocker, seeking damages for injuries from vehicle collision.

Kim Renette v. Ashley Flint, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Jonpatrick Croskey, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. John Cooper, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Brandy Woodbridge, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Olga Kravtsov, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Samantha McDonald, money claimed owed.

Afo LLC v. Tamara Sweeney, restitution of premises.

Takesa Village Homeowners Cooperative v. Doanld Peterson, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pollard, Louis T. and Georgia C.

Fast, Gina M. and Ashe, Daniel S.

Mantsevich, Christina and Mikhail M.

Trobee, Nancy D. and Norman D.

Westlake, Pauline and Alex K.

Bent, Alyssa and Roduner, Andrew.

Aini, Myrtle and Aiseia, Joey.

Langmoir, Elbi and Kalemen, Ruth.

Strasser, Zane and Crystal M.

Allen, Jeffrey S. and Stacy L.

True, Joshua E. and Kia C.

Hanson, Mary and Youker, Dustin A.

Craig, Shanda L. H. and Derek N.

Shults, Heather N. and Grayson K.

Winterroth, Lisa M. and Michael M.

Swanson, Daisy M. and Andrew P.

Dasharai Williams v. Copperlanding LLC, complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Nicholaus James, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Daniel Sampson, 41; $374.40 restitution, 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Austin T. Sijer, 27; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Jasmyne S. Watson-Somerlott, 31; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

John Dorsey, 29; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Manuel R. Gardner, 34: 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Lillian J. Bartkowiak, 23; $1,100 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Jason S. Gustus, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts second-degree theft.

Luis Guerro-Lopez, aka Luis Alejandro-Lopez, Lopez A. Guerra and Armando Guerro-Lopez, 41; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Shawn Mackay, 50; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Amy J. Hobbs, 50; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Benjamin Lassey, 34; 60 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Beau D. Griese, 25; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Eric A. Janson, 35; $688.19 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael K. Gochenour, 44; $617.38 restitution, 48 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Sheena E. Brazington, 39; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Justin W. Downard, 39; 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kristie D. F. Adrian, 34; one day in jail, hit and run of an attended, driving while intoxicated and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jared M. Fisher, 23; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Anthony R. Fry, 58; 21 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Andante L. Goldsby, 58; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Bradley J. P. Ramshaw, 34; 33 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Dillion C. Simpson, 30; 24 days in jail, reckless driving.

Emerald D. Staab, three days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Kayla M. Tappen, 30; 24 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Daniel A. Vancuren, 40; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Hector M. Regalado Garcia, 36; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Estella Sachez Herrera, 20; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andres F. Velez Villarreal, 25; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Shayna R. Pesch, 31; $900 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Bryce R. Emch, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.