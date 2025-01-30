What changes for LGBTQ+ rights, resources under Trump? A 2025 guide for Washingtonians

Karlee Van De Venter Tri-City Herald

Jan. 30—Donald Trump has signed a myriad of executive orders since being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025. This includes several focused on gender expression and the LGBTQ+ population, like one targeting “gender ideology extremism” revoking X gender markers on passports and in federal agencies, and overturning DEI protocols.

While these executive orders primarily impact federal employees, the actions have queer communities across the country on edge. If the executive orders lead to policy changes within these agencies, there will be impacts to all LGBTQ+ Americans, including their identification documents, some employment protections and more.

Paired with the goals outlined in Project 2025, many are worried about the potential loss of resources and rights in the coming years. That includes notable civil rights organization Human Rights Campaign, which released a statement in anticipation of the executive orders just before the inauguration.

“Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect in all areas of their lives. No one should be subjected to ongoing discrimination, harassment and humiliation where they work, go to school, or access healthcare,” noted HRC President Kelley Robinson in the statement. “But today’s expected executive actions targeting the LGBTQ+ community serve no other purpose than to hurt our families and our communities.”

Robinson went on to say that the orders could impact daily life for people in the community

“Our community has fought for decades to ensure that our relationships are respected at work, that our identities are accepted at school, and that our service is honored in the military…The incoming administration is trying to divide our communities in the hope that we forget what makes us strong…We are not going anywhere, and we will fight back against these harmful provisions with everything we’ve got.”

The good news is there are protections in place, both federally and in Washington state.

Here’s a guide to the current rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in Washington state, plus available resources.

Federal LGBTQ+ rights and protections

Amid the storm of executive orders, according to the Federal Register he has signed 14 so far, it’s important to remember the limitations of an executive order. By nature, they are specific to the federal government and its contracts, and they’re subject to scrutiny. An order cannot violate existing federal law. Executive orders can be invalidated by legislation passed in Congress, or reviewed and overturned by federal courts.

Anything that Trump has signed, or will sign, must act within the confines of an executive order, or it will face legal consequences.

That said, executive orders are in effect while being reviewed by the judicial and legislative branches.

So far, Trump has ordered federal agencies to recognize only two genders, with rigid definitions for each. It includes updates to policy that impact transgender, nonbinary, intersex folks and others all across the country. He’s also attempted to bar transgender Americans from serving in the military and restrict gender-affirming care for minors. Legal challenges are expected.

No matter the order, existing legal protections regarding gender identity and LGBTQ+ folks remain intact.

This includes the protection from employment and housing discrimination and hate crimes, equal access at schools and the right to get married.

Washington state LGBTQ+ rights and protections

Washington state has numerous rights and protections for its LGBTQ+ population, in addition to federal standards. The Evergreen State is one of eight states whose shield laws ensure the protection of not just its population, but those who visit the state to utilize its healthcare services.

Washington’s shield law covers:

*

Protection against out-of-state investigations

*

Protections for healthcare providers offering reproductive or gender-affirming care

*

Protection of private data relating to reproductive and gender-affirming care

Additionally, the state mandates LGBTQ+ history education in public schools, outlaws conversion therapy for minors and protects the right for transgender Washingtonians to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

Actions LGBTQ+ Washingtonians can take

If you’re worried about the potential changes that could come in the next four years, there are actions you can take now to ease your anxieties.

While it’s unclear how soon passport availability will be impacted, current passports will remain valid. The sooner you can update any and all personal identification documents, the better. Financial assistance for this process may be available in your area.

Additionally, it has been recommended by transgender journalists that transgender folks who have the ability to stockpile medications do so.

Queer resources in Washington state

While many federal resource pages have been taken down, resources are still available. There are also many organizations within the state providing resources to queer Washingtonians.

The Washington State Human Rights Commission was established by the state legislature in 1949, and it serves to enforce state anti-discrimination laws. You can file a complaint online if you think you’ve been discriminated against.

The legislature also created the Washington State LGBTQ+ Commission in 2019, made up of a board of 15 commissioners, aimed at improving the state’s relationship, communication and advocacy involving the LGBTQ+ community. The commission conducts research, gathers data, hosts events, gives policy recommendations and gathers resources for queer Washingtonians. There’s an online list of statewide resources, plus county-specific options.

Peer Washington is aimed at serving the community through safe spaces and emotional support for the LGBTQ+ community and other groups. With locations in Seattle, Spokane, Kent and Olympia, Peer Washington offers peer coaching, support groups, employment support and resource connections.

This working list is updated to include surgeons in Washington state offering care for gender diverse individuals. Similarly, this map is continually updated with safe locations for gender non-confirming folks to use the bathroom.

Some organizations have focused presences across the state, creating communities in different regions of Washington. There may also be organizations specific to your area. Many colleges have safe spaces for the local queer community, and localized Pride organizations may be available.

One of the largest LGBTQ+ support and education organizations in the United States is PFLAG, and it has numerous chapters in Washington state. These chapters host local events, provide resources and offer support throughout their community.

ACLU also has a presence in Washington, and are focused on civil rights advocacy and legislation.

There are also specialized resources for specific groups and purposes:

— LGBTQ+ Veterans

Veterans Affairs has LGBTQ+ veteran care chapters on both the eastern and western sides of the state.

— Black queer folks

The Lavender Rights Project serves all queer Washingtonians, but has a focus on Black transgender communities. The project offers legal services, a housing justice program, a gender-based violence prevention program, and other resources.

— LGBTQ+ students

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has several policies and programs serving queer students, including the Equity and Civil Rights division that takes discrimination reports, offers information on discrimination laws and policies, and has resources for schools and families supporting LGBTQ+ students.

Additionally, GLSEN has chapters across the country, including in Washington. GLSEN Washington offers community resources, conducts research, and contains numerous volunteer committees, all aimed at improving learning environments for queer students. There is also a list of drop-in centers across the state.

— Legal resources

Though many law firms will assist in cases of hate crimes and other LGBTQ+ issues, there are also organizations focused on connecting queer Washingtonians to the right resources. The QLaw Foundation offers legal assistance, education and advocacy for 2SLGBTQIA+ Washingtonians. Legal Voice has resources on LGBTQ+ rights in Washington and fights for gender liberation across the Pacific Northwest.

Is there a resource or an organization we missed? Do you have a question about life in Washington state? Let us know here: