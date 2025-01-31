On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series
3:10 p.m.: Busch Light Clash (practice/qualifying) FS1
5:30 p.m.: Busch Light Clash (heat races) FS1
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at New York ABC
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Florida at Tennessee ESPN
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest ESPN2
9 a.m.: Washington at Minnesota Big Ten
9 a.m.: Providence at St. John’s CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: Fordham at St. Bonaventure USA
10 a.m.: Arizona at Arizona State CBS
10 a.m.: Creighton at Villanova Fox 28
10:30 a.m.: Clemson at N.C. State KSKN
11 a.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State ESPN2
11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern FS1
11 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Auburn at Mississippi ESPN
Noon: Eastern Washington at Weber State ESPN+
Noon: Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern CBS
12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Rutgers Fox 28
12:45 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech KSKN
1 p.m.: Georgia at Alabama ESPN2
1 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN
1 p.m.: Richmond at VCU CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho State ESPN+
1 p.m.: Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech ESPNU
3 p.m.: UT Martin at Little Rock ESPNU
3 p.m.: Texas Tech at Houston ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN
5 p.m.: UConn at Marquette Fox 28
5 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State …… CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Miami ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Kentucky ESPN
6:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State FS1
7 p.m.: Syracuse at California ESPN2
7 p.m.: Washington State at San Francisco ESPN+
7 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU
Noon: San Diego at Washington State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga ESPN+
2 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Reese’s Senior Bowl NFL Network
Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions (third round) NBC
10 a.m.: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (third round) Golf
Noon: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (third round) CBS
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Chicago at Florida ABC
12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC
Soccer, men’s club, EPL
7 a.m.: Bournemouth at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Eastern Washington at Weber State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at San Francisco 920-AM / 100.7-FM
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
Noon: San Diego at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
2 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 105.3-FM
All events subject to change