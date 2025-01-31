The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series

3:10 p.m.: Busch Light Clash (practice/qualifying) FS1

5:30 p.m.: Busch Light Clash (heat races) FS1

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at New York ABC

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Florida at Tennessee ESPN

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest ESPN2

9 a.m.: Washington at Minnesota Big Ten

9 a.m.: Providence at St. John’s CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: Fordham at St. Bonaventure USA

10 a.m.: Arizona at Arizona State CBS

10 a.m.: Creighton at Villanova Fox 28

10:30 a.m.: Clemson at N.C. State KSKN

11 a.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State ESPN2

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern FS1

11 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Auburn at Mississippi ESPN

Noon: Eastern Washington at Weber State ESPN+

Noon: Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern CBS

12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Rutgers Fox 28

12:45 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech KSKN

1 p.m.: Georgia at Alabama ESPN2

1 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN

1 p.m.: Richmond at VCU CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho State ESPN+

1 p.m.: Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech ESPNU

3 p.m.: UT Martin at Little Rock ESPNU

3 p.m.: Texas Tech at Houston ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN

5 p.m.: UConn at Marquette Fox 28

5 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State …… CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Miami ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Kentucky ESPN

6:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State FS1

7 p.m.: Syracuse at California ESPN2

7 p.m.: Washington State at San Francisco ESPN+

7 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU

Noon: San Diego at Washington State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga ESPN+

2 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Reese’s Senior Bowl NFL Network

Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions (third round) NBC

10 a.m.: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (third round) Golf

Noon: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (third round) CBS

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Chicago at Florida ABC

12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC

Soccer, men’s club, EPL

7 a.m.: Bournemouth at Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Eastern Washington at Weber State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6:30 p.m.: Washington State at San Francisco 920-AM / 100.7-FM

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

Noon: San Diego at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

2 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 105.3-FM

All events subject to change