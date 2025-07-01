Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Charles D. Rogers and Jennifer M. Gilpatrick, both of Spokane.

Rylee C. Nerren and Bryce K. Lambert, both of Spokane Valley.

Rusty A. Taylor and Rilee P. Smith, both of Spokane.

Zachary P. Wingert, of Smithfield, Ky., and Mariella G. Cashen, of Montrose, Colo.

Caleb D. Gray and Kami L. Twining, both of Liberty Lake.

Russell L. Zeeryp and Tania R. Potter, both of Spokane Valley.

Antony O. Malala and Chanty D. Salley, both of Spokane.

Laurence C. Hill and Dena L. Cothren, both of Colville.

Joel F. Allen and Brooke A. Chytil, both of Spokane.

Grantham E. Greer and Hannah I. Blaisdell, both of Spokane.

Joel S. Matampash and Diana A. Lieta, both of Spokane.

Severin I. Wold and Rachel N. Carbary, both of Nehalem, Ore.

Jesus M. Mora Paz and Neiby Y. Rivas-Huerta, both of Spokane.

Bryson R. Spagnuolo and Mariah A. Suquet-Lyle, both of Moscow, Idaho.

Michael A. Borders, of Lewisville, Texas, and Celeste D. Macauley, of Salt Lake City.

Alec J. Seward Hunter and Shanoah B. Eck, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Holmes and Catelyn J. Frost, both of Spokane.

Robert M. Urich, of Laredo, Mo., and Jazmyn I. Wentland, of Chattaroy.

Kyle R. Kiperash and Mary V. Drass, both of Spokane.

Kade C. Wilcox and Carissa N. Cady both of Spokane Valley.

Da X. X. Toyed and Susan S. Vang both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Lamas and Jason A. Young both of Spokane.

Wesley J. Tillman and Jennie L. Lindquist both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Julius Smith, restitution of premises.

Mansfield Ave. Spokane v. Philip Hunt, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village Phase II LLC v. Masen Robertson, restitution of premises.

Holy Names Family Housing LLC v. Helen Tittman, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Annlynn Heichi, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Vernon Glass, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Mathew Covington, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Michael Guthrie, et al., restitution of premises.

Riverwalk Point I LLC v. Xochilt Pena, restitution of premises.

Joel & Cindy Diamond LLC v. Davonte Gendron, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Nannette Longest, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Melaine N. Peckham, restitution of premises.

Estate of Collin Kimm, et al. v. Christina L.A. Kimm, et al., restitution of premises.

Skocilich, Mark v. Lorenzo Gallego, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc v. Sabrina Howell, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Jason T. King-Snaza, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc v. Churina Fransisco, et al., restitution of premises.

Mccathren Management & Realty Group Inc v. Boone Hietala, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc v. Boone Hietala, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Wayne, Rod et al., restitution of premises.

AMA Properties LLC v. Linda Elliot, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Linder, Marie E. and Conrad, Michael W.

Starchman, Bree A. C. and Jesse A. S.

Sunseri, Leisa L. and David J.

Acension, Iesha R. and Sergio Francisco

Brady, Dani J. and Josh C.

Opgenorth, Shelley and Jason

Kunz, Lisa M. and Randal J., Jr.

Smith, Hannah A. and Straub, Alex J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lamar T. Mckenzay, also known as Lamar T. Mckinzy, 48; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Jae W. Lee, 38; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Phillip Lynch, 51; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Alex Straub, 28; $883.29 restitution, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Trequan D. Morton, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jamell S. Clogg, 39; $1,000 restitution, 140 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault of a child, two counts of second-degree child molestation, second degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sex explicit conduct.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Andante L. Goldsby, also known as, Andonta L. Goldsby, 59; $700 restitution, 269 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kaycee M. Anderson, 37; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Logan K.F. Ashby, 34; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, reckless driving.

Jeremy J. Brown, 37; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Sylous L. Cruz, 21; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Mac M. Daly, 50; nine days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public and unlawful camping on public property.

Jordan M.E. Garza, 33; 60 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, vehicular interference and sitting on sidewalk in a designated zone.

Rebecca R. Gorley, 38; 14 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mohammed A.K. Jalhoom, 27; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony J. Loporto, 35; 2 days in jail, driving with intoxicated.

Dylan K. Mandy, 33; 14 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling, possession of vehicle prowling tools, third-degree malicious mischief.

Max. L.T. Nelson, 40; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jacob S. Remington, 31; one day in jail, vehicular interference.

Andre L. Rosen, 42; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Corrien E. Russell, 27; one day in jail, physical control.

Judge Aimee. N. Maurer

Wayne T. Carlson, 71; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Malachi J. Monitz, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.