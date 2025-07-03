Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (first practice) ESPNU

8 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (second practice) ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (first practice) FS2

Baseball, MLB

8 a.m.: Boston at Washington MLB

Noon: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets MLB

3:30 p.m.: Texas at San Diego or Baltimore at Atlanta MLB

6:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona or San Fran. at Athletics MLB

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

Baseball, MILB

6:05 p.m.: El Paso at Albuquerque ABC

Horse racing, equestrian

10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS2

2 p.m.: The Belmont Derby Fox 28

Football, AFL

2:20 a.m.: Collingwood at Carlton FS1

11:15 p.m.: Richmond at Geelong FS2

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Tour (second round) Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic (second round) Golf

Rugby

3 a.m.: NRL: Brisbane vs. Canterbury FS2

7:45 a.m.: NRLW: Wests Tigers at Brisbane FS2

Soccer, men

Noon: FIFA CWC: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal TNT / TRUTV

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota at FC Dallas FS1

6 p.m.: USLC: Louisville City at Colorado Springs CBS Sports

Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro

9 a.m.: Sweden vs. Denmark FS1

Noon: Poland vs. Germany Fox 28

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2

5:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (second practice) FS1

7 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2 / ESPN3

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (free practice) FS1

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (qualifying) FS1

Noon: Pro Motocross Championship: RedBud National NBC

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: The Loop 110 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets FS1

4:15 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

6:30 p.m.: Texas at San Diego MLB

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

Baseball, MILB

5:35 p.m.: El Paso at Albuquerque ABC

Baseball, Banana Ball World Tour

4 p.m.: Savannah vs. The Firefighters ESPN

Basketball, NBA Summer League

3:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Memphis at Oklahoma City ESPNU

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Indiana NBATV

Cycling, Tour de France

5 a.m.: First stage NBC

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Open (third round) Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic (third round) Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic (third round) CBS

Horse racing, equestrian

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Football

2:35 a.m.: Port Adelaide at Brisbane FS2

4 p.m.: CFL: BC at Montreal CBS Sports

8:10 p.m.: Melbourne at Adelaide FS2

Lacrosse, PLL

10 a.m.: All-Star game ESPN

Soccer, men

9 a.m.: FIFA CWC: PSG vs. Bayern München (quarterfinal) TNT

4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando at Charlotte FS1

1 p.m.: FIFA CWC: TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal) TNT

Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro

9 a.m.: Wales vs. Netherlands Fox 28

Noon: France vs. England Fox 28

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Track and field

1 p.m.: Diamond League Eugene NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (warm up) FS1

7 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix ESPNU / ESPN2

7:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio FS1

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 Fox 28

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Grand Park 165 TNT / TRUTV

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets or Detroit at Cleveland MLB

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Colorado MLB

3:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Chi. Cubs ESPN

Horse racing, equestrian

10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS2

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton CBS Sports

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Open (final round) Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic (final round) Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic (final round) CBS

Soccer, men

2 p.m.: USLC: North Carolina at Charleston CBS Sports

2 p.m.: MLS: Columbus at Seattle MLS Season Pass

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup final: TBD vs. TBD Fox 28

Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro

9 a.m.: Finland vs. Norway FS1

Noon: Iceland vs. Switzerland FS1

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change