On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (first practice) ESPNU
8 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (second practice) ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (first practice) FS2
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Boston at Washington MLB
Noon: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets MLB
3:30 p.m.: Texas at San Diego or Baltimore at Atlanta MLB
6:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona or San Fran. at Athletics MLB
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
Baseball, MILB
6:05 p.m.: El Paso at Albuquerque ABC
Horse racing, equestrian
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS2
2 p.m.: The Belmont Derby Fox 28
Football, AFL
2:20 a.m.: Collingwood at Carlton FS1
11:15 p.m.: Richmond at Geelong FS2
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Tour (second round) Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic (second round) Golf
Rugby
3 a.m.: NRL: Brisbane vs. Canterbury FS2
7:45 a.m.: NRLW: Wests Tigers at Brisbane FS2
Soccer, men
Noon: FIFA CWC: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal TNT / TRUTV
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota at FC Dallas FS1
6 p.m.: USLC: Louisville City at Colorado Springs CBS Sports
Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro
9 a.m.: Sweden vs. Denmark FS1
Noon: Poland vs. Germany Fox 28
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2
5:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (second practice) FS1
7 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2 / ESPN3
7:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (free practice) FS1
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (qualifying) FS1
Noon: Pro Motocross Championship: RedBud National NBC
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: The Loop 110 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets FS1
4:15 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
6:30 p.m.: Texas at San Diego MLB
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
Baseball, MILB
5:35 p.m.: El Paso at Albuquerque ABC
Baseball, Banana Ball World Tour
4 p.m.: Savannah vs. The Firefighters ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
3:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Memphis at Oklahoma City ESPNU
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Indiana NBATV
Cycling, Tour de France
5 a.m.: First stage NBC
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Open (third round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic (third round) Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic (third round) CBS
Horse racing, equestrian
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Football
2:35 a.m.: Port Adelaide at Brisbane FS2
4 p.m.: CFL: BC at Montreal CBS Sports
8:10 p.m.: Melbourne at Adelaide FS2
Lacrosse, PLL
10 a.m.: All-Star game ESPN
Soccer, men
9 a.m.: FIFA CWC: PSG vs. Bayern München (quarterfinal) TNT
4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando at Charlotte FS1
1 p.m.: FIFA CWC: TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal) TNT
Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro
9 a.m.: Wales vs. Netherlands Fox 28
Noon: France vs. England Fox 28
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Track and field
1 p.m.: Diamond League Eugene NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (warm up) FS1
7 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix ESPNU / ESPN2
7:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio FS1
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 Fox 28
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Grand Park 165 TNT / TRUTV
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets or Detroit at Cleveland MLB
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Colorado MLB
3:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Chi. Cubs ESPN
Horse racing, equestrian
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS2
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton CBS Sports
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Open (final round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic (final round) Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic (final round) CBS
Soccer, men
2 p.m.: USLC: North Carolina at Charleston CBS Sports
2 p.m.: MLS: Columbus at Seattle MLS Season Pass
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup final: TBD vs. TBD Fox 28
Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro
9 a.m.: Finland vs. Norway FS1
Noon: Iceland vs. Switzerland FS1
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change