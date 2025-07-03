Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David J. Bethea and Ramonia L. Griffin, both of Spokane.

Willie J. Mosby and April M. Wright, both of Mead.

Cyrus K. Rosenthal and Kassandra J. Pendergrass, both of Chattaroy.

Nate MK. Schmidlkofer and Anna V. Chisholm, both of Spokane.

Barry B. Baker and Kayla A. M. Golden, both of Medical Lake.

Jake R. Shaw and Megan L. Hollingsworth, both of Medical Lake.

Nolan C. Crosby and Shana J. Maguire, both of Spokane.

Griffin N. Sharpe and Brittany A. Urso, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Depriest and Miranda L. Lasz, both of Fairfield.

Joshua W. Seth, of Airway Heights, and Mary B. Cole, of Spokane.

Ryan M. E. Grau and Stephanie E. Ousley, both of Spokane.

Brooks R. Holland and Mirela L. A. Timoteo, both of Spokane.

Allan M. R. Haas and Katelyn N. Kruiswyk, both of Colbert.

Shelby W. E. Kite and Ashley P. Burnett, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Gates Ford, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan Douglass Trust v. Kevin Dye, restitution of premises.

Breslin Holdings 2022 LLC v. Larry Mauck, restitution of premises.

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Barnabas E. Douglas, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Brandi Gallagher, restitution of premises.

Quail Ridge Apartments LLC v. Aeseaen Pope, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Nicole Brown, restitution of premises.

2R and ER2 LLC v. Jerome Jones, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Steven C. Puckett, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Sasha Eldred, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Valerie Gordon, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Brian Sweeney, money claimed owed.

Copper Landing LLC v. Mailo Laeo, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Noah Dietzel, money claimed owed.

Capital One v. JW Webb, complaint.

Capital One v. Alexander R. Dayton, complaint.

Evelyn Delange v. Shanna Yarbrough, complaint.

James Napier and Connie Napier v. Pavel Yevchenko, complaint.

Tina Lodge v. Gerald Weyns and Weyns Farms LLC, complaint.

Timothy Magni and Michelle Magni v. Robin Rennick, complaint.

Wayne Foster v. Noah J. Goecke, Lauri L. Goecke, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gausin, Miguel A. and Susan C.

Bolander, Amanda R. and John M.

Palmer, Christina M. and Duane E.

Swanson, Brittany D. and Paul A., Jr.

Price-Larison, Nicole C. and Rebecca N.

Gamble, Nicole and Cody

Abercrombie-Donahue, Micki S. and Donahue, Benjamin T. P.

Olmsted, Kristine and Andrade-Vera, Paulo A.

Daniel, Jennifer L. and Brian C.

Hiatt, Dorothea G. and John R.

Moralez, Sarah D. and Edward I.

Facer, Kelly M. and Greg A.

Arana, Alma A. and Francisco J.

Briden, Lori S. and Keith W.

Young, Melody A. and Eugene P., Jr.

Brandvold, Michael W. and Christina R.

Henderson, Kendra N. and Jonathan A.

Legal separations granted

Henderson, Kendra N. and Jonathan A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Daniel Meier, 34; $1,956.34 restitution, 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and money laundering.

Joshua C. Devleming, 32; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and driving while intoxicated.

Justin D. J. Keen, 30; $15 restitution, six months in jail with credit given for 94 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Jacob Dorn, 38; 55 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jonathan D. Schur, 26; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bruce S. Brozowski, 34; four days in jail, protection order violation and third-degree theft.

Noelle C. Brue, 38; 180 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Keith B. Cowen, 34; 28 days in jail, third-degree abandoning a dependent person.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Spencer L. Kerr, 28; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joshua D. Poppleton, 36; 90 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jordan D. Sexton, 25; nine days in jail, protection order violation.

Shawna M. Sweet, 36; 10 days in jail, protection order violation.

James O. Wilson, 41; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Sutton J. Squires, 24; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Amanda L. Williamson, 33; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Reginald G. Smith, 30; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Christopher S. Walser, 45; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, second-degree reckless burning.

Genevieve J. Willyard, 47; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing and operating a vehicle without license.

Elijah D. Kidd, 19; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated as a minor.

Devin M. McGowan, 23; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Calvin J. Palm, 19; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, reckless driving.

Anthony R. Ramiez, 21; 24 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Joseph A. Roberts, 29; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, two counts of third-degree theft.

Patricia A. Schauman, 34; 40 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Robert J. Sherman, 61; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Zachary M. Lamberto, 21; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated as a minor.

Michael S. Newlin, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher E. Larson, 55; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.