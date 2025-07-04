On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2
5:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (second practice) FS1
7 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2 / ESPN3
7:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (free practice) FS1
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (qualifying) FS1
Noon: Pro Motocross Championship: RedBud National NBC
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: The Loop 110 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets FS1
4:15 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
6:30 p.m.: Texas at San Diego MLB
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
Baseball, MILB
5:35 p.m.: El Paso at Albuquerque ABC
Baseball, Banana Ball World Tour
4 p.m.: Savannah vs. The Firefighters ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
3:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Memphis at Oklahoma City ESPNU
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Indiana NBATV
Cycling, Tour de France
5 a.m.: First stage NBC
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Open (third round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic (third round) Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic (third round) CBS
Horse racing, equestrian
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Football
2:35 a.m.: Port Adelaide at Brisbane FS2
4 p.m.: CFL: BC at Montreal CBS Sports
8:10 p.m.: Melbourne at Adelaide FS2
Lacrosse, PLL
10 a.m.: All-Star game ESPN
Soccer, men
9 a.m.: FIFA CWC: PSG vs. Bayern München (quarterfinal) TNT
4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando at Charlotte FS1
1 p.m.: FIFA CWC: TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal) TNT
Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro
9 a.m.: Wales vs. Netherlands Fox 28
Noon: France vs. England Fox 28
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Track and field
1 p.m.: Diamond League Eugene NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change