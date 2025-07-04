The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2

5:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (second practice) FS1

7 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2 / ESPN3

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (free practice) FS1

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (qualifying) FS1

Noon: Pro Motocross Championship: RedBud National NBC

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: The Loop 110 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets FS1

4:15 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

6:30 p.m.: Texas at San Diego MLB

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

Baseball, MILB

5:35 p.m.: El Paso at Albuquerque ABC

Baseball, Banana Ball World Tour

4 p.m.: Savannah vs. The Firefighters ESPN

Basketball, NBA Summer League

3:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Memphis at Oklahoma City ESPNU

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Indiana NBATV

Cycling, Tour de France

5 a.m.: First stage NBC

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Open (third round) Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic (third round) Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic (third round) CBS

Horse racing, equestrian

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Football

2:35 a.m.: Port Adelaide at Brisbane FS2

4 p.m.: CFL: BC at Montreal CBS Sports

8:10 p.m.: Melbourne at Adelaide FS2

Lacrosse, PLL

10 a.m.: All-Star game ESPN

Soccer, men

9 a.m.: FIFA CWC: PSG vs. Bayern München (quarterfinal) TNT

4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando at Charlotte FS1

1 p.m.: FIFA CWC: TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal) TNT

Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro

9 a.m.: Wales vs. Netherlands Fox 28

Noon: France vs. England Fox 28

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Track and field

1 p.m.: Diamond League Eugene NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change