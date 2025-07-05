The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (warm up) FS1

7 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix ESPNU / ESPN2

7:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio FS1

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 Fox 28

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Grand Park 165 TNT / TRUTV

Baseball, MLB

10:40 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets OR Detroit at Cleveland MLB

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

3:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Chi. Cubs ESPN

6:10 p.m.: Texas at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami NBA

3:30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Golden State NBA

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Seattle at New York CBS

Horse racing, equestrian

10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS2

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton CBS Sports

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS

Soccer, men

2 p.m.: USLC: North Carolina at Charleston CBS Sports

2 p.m.: MLS: Columbus at Seattle MLS Season Pass

4 p.m.: Gold Cup final: United States vs. Mexico Fox 28

Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro

9 a.m.: Finland vs. Norway FS1

Noon: Iceland vs. Switzerland FS1

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

10 a.m.: Wimbledon ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Trident talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change