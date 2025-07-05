On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 (warm up) FS1
7 a.m.: F1: British Grand Prix ESPNU / ESPN2
7:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio FS1
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 Fox 28
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Grand Park 165 TNT / TRUTV
Baseball, MLB
10:40 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets OR Detroit at Cleveland MLB
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
3:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Chi. Cubs ESPN
6:10 p.m.: Texas at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami NBA
3:30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Golden State NBA
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Seattle at New York CBS
Horse racing, equestrian
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS2
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton CBS Sports
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DPWT: BMW International Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS
Soccer, men
2 p.m.: USLC: North Carolina at Charleston CBS Sports
2 p.m.: MLS: Columbus at Seattle MLS Season Pass
4 p.m.: Gold Cup final: United States vs. Mexico Fox 28
Soccer, UEFA Women’s Euro
9 a.m.: Finland vs. Norway FS1
Noon: Iceland vs. Switzerland FS1
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
10 a.m.: Wimbledon ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Trident talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
