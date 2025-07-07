Bonnie Lake fire almost fully contained

A 700-acre fire burning south of Cheney for nearly a week was almost contained Monday, according to fire officials.

The Siegel fire, burning primarily between Bonnie Lake and South Texas Ferry Road, started Wednesday and was 93% contained Monday, according to a Northeast Washington Fire Information news release.

Crews continued mopping up the fire Monday and were expected to return home or be reassigned to other fires. Crews were mobilized from across the state to suppress the fire, but Ryan Rodruck, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources, said control of the fire was returned to local units, including DNR and Spokane County Fire District 3.

The blaze forced Level 3 evacuations but those have since been lifted.

Rodruck said crews will continue to secure containment lines, mop up and monitor the fire. Smoke will be visible over the next few days, according to the release.

The human-caused fire is under investigation.