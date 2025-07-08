1,000-acre wildfire burning north of Kettle Falls

A 1,000-acre fire burning near the Columbia River between Kettle Falls and Northport forced evacuations and an evacuation center to be established, according to officials.

The Hope fire is primarily burning in timber just west of Ryan on the north side of the river, according to Ryan Rodruck, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A “significant” number of air and ground resources are battling the blaze, which was first reported at 1:15 p.m. Crews arrived 15 minutes later.

Some structures are threatened and evacuation orders are in place, Rodruck said.

Stevens County Emergency Management’s Facebook page indicates Level 3, or leave now, and Level 2, meaning prepare to leave, are in effect. Level 3 evacuations are for residents in the 3000 block of Northport Flat Creek Road.

The “fire is growing rapidly,” according to the Facebook page. It urged residents to stay out of the area and off the roads to allow crews to fight the fire.

The American Red Cross opened a wildfire evacuation center at Kettle Falls Middle School, 105 W. 11th Ave.

Rodruck said a Type 3 incident management team, or specialized resources made up of multiple agencies that handle large fires, will take control of the fire Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.