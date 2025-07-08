On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Mil. or Toronto at Chi. White Sox MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Baltimore ESPN
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Athletics or Arizona at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Golden State at Indiana NBATV
Golf
11 a.m.: USGA: U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf
Soccer, men
4 p.m.: New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia CBS Sports
Soccer, women
9 a.m.: Euro: England vs. Netherlands FS1
Noon: Euro: France vs. Wales Fox 28
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN / ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change