Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alexander A. Torres Reynaga, of Cheney, and Estefanie A. Duran Jimenez, of Kennewick.

Caleb J. Meyer and Lauryn M. Andrew, both of Spokane.

Tony J. Blake and Jennifer L. Harmon, both of Deer Park.

Saul E. Randolph and Whitney E. Moses, both of Spokane.

Corey M. Walleigh and Brandi P. Adaszewski, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Joshua M. Doll and Taylor C. Voelker, both of Spokane.

Matthew S. Thurston and Meghan E. Elmore, both of Mead.

Jacob D. Nill and Mackenzie H. Priest, both of Cheney.

Ian D. Tefft, of Spokane, and Colleen M. Carrasco, of Kennewick.

Cody J. Murinko and Desirea J. Yardley, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Storebo and Jenna L. Zachman, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric K. Moss and Lacey F. Skalsky, both of Spokane.

Shawn W. Hicks, of Deer Park, and Linda White, of Spokane Valley.

Trevor D. R. Williams and Kaitlyn A. Buckley, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Spring and Rebeccaa M. Lindell, both of Medical Lake.

Daniel R. Dziekan and Adrienne L. Stansberry, both of Spokane Valley.

Mateo S. Romero, of Post Falls, and Deborah M. Cole, of Spokane.

Karver J. Pate and Berkley J. Van Hout, both of Spokane.

Rodney L. Young and Kristen E. Walker, both of Spokane.

Matthew R. Siva and Kaitlyn N. Minahan, both of Spokane Valley.

Damon C. Victorine and Haley R. J. Williams, both of Spokane.

Piotr M. Cholodowski and Syndey R. Allen, both of Airway Heights.

William N. Pegram and Alyssa R. Fowler, both of Spokane Valley.

Denys M. Hilmaiev, of Milton, Ontario, and Liliya N. Grinevich, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Asimuth Holdings LLC v. Dakota Chavez, restitution of premises.

ICP Spokane I LLC v. Tomika M. Smith, restitution of premises.

Amy Eddy and Kevin Eddy v. Solar AI WA LLC and The North River Insurance Co., complaint.

Emanuel L. Finch v. Robert May, complaint.

Takesa Village Homeowners’ Cooperative v. Christina Bays, complaint.

Negin Bonakdar v. Brady Trowbridge, complaint for damages.

United Services Automobile Association, USAA Casualty Insurance Co., USAA General Indemnity Co. and Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Inland Power and Light Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gallas, Evelyn D. and Radley, Joshua A.

Hyndman, Bethany D. and Jeremy S.

Lewis, Matthew R. and Lauren C.

Lewis, Joshua E. and Collen, Hayley M.

Zorn, Nanette D. and Michael L.

Woll, Trinity N. and Jesse D.

Fleming, Timothy M. and Lewis, Jonathan L.

Kidman, Johnathan T. and Freeman, Steven

Scoles, Caroline A. and Brad A.

Borges, Megan J. and Chad L.

Case, Dana A. and Rose, Jesse A.

Randolph, Jennifer L. and John G.

Robinson, James W. and Connie L.

Ambaka, Sharon M. and Smith, Tavia J.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rueben J. Carlston, 41; 15 days in jail, possession of a counterfeit substance and third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

John A. Knudson, 48; 40 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Heath R. J. Leverette, 50; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Donna J. Ortiz, 44; 18 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Emily P. Phelps, 32; 24 days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Melissa D. Piapot, 49; 46 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jackson F. Potter, 29; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, obstructing a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a counterfeit substance.

Michael J. Powderface, 61; 18 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and urinating or defecating in public.

Brandon E. Schukay, 41; 22 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public, vehicular interference and unlawful camping on public property.

Kathy L. Southern, 57; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Ashley E. Townsend, 34; 25 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ryan D. Cook, 31; 16 hours of community service, third-degree malicious mischief.

Jacob W. Dorn, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Lester C. Ferrell, 51; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Jason D. Heck, 40; 90 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Josie A. York, 48; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Eric G. Romeike, 40; $1,674.50 fine, 150 days in jail converted to 150 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Robert J. Sutton, 42; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ruthy Jibon, 31; 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Thomas J. Jones, 34; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Paul-Michael J. Keller, 45; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Alexandra E. Lambert, 27; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.