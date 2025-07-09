UW frat house fire ‘likely’ caused by fireworks

By Caitlyn Freeman Seattle Times

Investigators say the cause of a fire at a University of Washington fraternity house on Saturday was undetermined, but likely caused by fireworks.

More than 80 firefighters were dispatched around 3:49 a.m. to a deck fire on an upper floor of the four-story Alpha Sigma Phi house in the 4500 block of 19th Avenue Northeast.

Residents extinguished the fire before Seattle Fire Department crews arrived, but firefighters found the flames extended into the attic. The building sustained roof and attic damage, spokesperson David Cuerpo previously said.

Nobody was injured.

It was unclear exactly how many residents were displaced, because “several were out of town since school was out of session,” but the entire building was considered uninhabitable, Cuerpo said.

The Fire Department did not immediately respond to inquiries about the determination or investigation.