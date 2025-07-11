Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Blake E. Paxton and Makayla R. Call, both of Spokane.

Daniel S. Butterworth and Bonnie K. McSparrin, both of Spokane.

Patrick G. Fry and Jessica T. Watkins, both of Post Falls.

Dylan L. W. Biagi and Amelia M. Byrd, both of San Diego.

Dustin C. Long and Melaia A. Tutanekai, both of Spokane.

Hayden D. Osteraas and Shalon C. Domme, both of Spokane.

Nathan M. Taylor, of Mead, and Ashlyn F. Hanson, of Spokane.

Jaden M. Reilly and Emilee R. Greer, both of Spokane Valley.

Fredrick J. Bell and Sherri A. Pemberton, both of Spokane Valley.

Boniface N. Nyambura and Tony Sumailah, both of Spokane Valley.

Weston K. Warren, of Cheney, and Emma D. Mitson, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Adam Minton, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Heather Durchman, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Giovanni Antista, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Anita Bonillas, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Knudsen Boaz, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Dakota Judkins, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Dezarea Lewis, et al., restitution of premises.

Windon Peak Properties LLC v. Dulce Lee, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Mary K. Mines, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Estelle M. Doney, et al., restitution of premises.

Getahun M. Teklearegay v. Ryan D. Skogen, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills Apartments LLC v. Taysha Rupert, property damages.

Kevin Saw, et al. v. William Bowles, et al., restitution of premises.

Beatrice Counts v. Debbie Green, et al., restitution of premises.

Acorn 03 LLC v. Reandrene M. Jones, restitution of premises.

KWI LLC v. Tracy L. Leimamo Sims, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills Apartments LLC v. Taysha Rupert, complaint.

Nichole Andrews v. Mitchell Barham, Stephanie Barham and Barham Enterprises, complaint.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Misael L. Herrera, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brewer, Jacqueline L. and Robert R.

Skinner, Mary R. and Jack L.

Smith, Erin and David

Perrigo, Candy M. and Mark W.

Wienclaw, Edward G., II and Anthony, Tayler J.

Ackerman, Justin and Nelson, Heather

Maltsev, Igor V. and Natasha K.

Eden, Erin and Eric

Potts, Andrea R. and Jeffrey W.

Lamb, Mary E. and Dion A.

Shilanski, Colton P. and Carver, McKenna E.

Bogush, Olga O. and Rusakov, Yuriy

Lanier, Jamie R. and Christopher J.

Lane, Deanna J. and Clark E.

Ponti, Gerald E. and Susan E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Marisa A. Jolly, 29; $8,233.49 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with a fatality, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Randy E. Horr, 23; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Doyle H. Henson, 51; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Brandy Miller, 31; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Dewine Menke, 30; 91 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Melanie A. Beck, Soap Lake, Wash.; debts of $187,143.

Rebeca G. Cerna, Othello, Wash.; debts of $26,131.

Darci A. Carpenter, Spokane; debts of $20,904.

Tony B. Parmer, Spokane; debts of $352,022.

Lindsay R. Whitehouse, Spokane; debts of $145,208.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Deon L. Hollins, 47; $947.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

April J. Havens, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan A. Murrell, 47; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.