Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jackson G. G. Biskey, of Tacoma, and Lila J. Fallang, of Otis Orchards.

Nicolas M. Simeonov, of Spokane, and Isabelle L. Smith, of Spokane Valley.

Alexander T. Helms and Carissa N. White, both of Valley Ford.

Adam S. Seymour, of Spokane, and Adrienne L. Reents, of Mead.

Ryan E. Rodriguez and Mary M. Kelleher, both of Spokane.

Adrian C. Burcham and Nicole D. Healy, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. Anakwa and Lori L. Roberto, both of Spokane.

Ryan M. Bro and Abigail R. Tweedy, both of Deer Park.

Aleu J. Aleu and Heather D. Morgan, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. Sterman and Grace E. Schroader, both of Spokane.

Ford R. Lady and Hoepe L. Steinmetz, both of Spokane.

Samuel D. Howell and Amy J. Samuelson, both of Spokane.

Luigi A. Berroteran Isturiz and Ana M. Cabello Urquiola, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Fillhart and Brittny N. Shimabuku Ross, both of Spokane.

Thomas S. Henneberg and Zella R. Koutecky, both of Spokane.

Jedidiah D. Corbett and Josie R. Lablanc, both of Spokane.

Eric L. Gow and Mackenzie A. Gussenhoven, both of Spokane.

Max A. Sloan and Haley M. Krause, both of Spokane.

Luke N. Starr and Bianca M. Malonzo Rosa, both of Fairfield, Calif.

Kyle J. Bouvier and Hailey E. Simpson, both of Spokane.

Soren D. Dahl and Tiah A. Barrow, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Gavin M. Beem and Harmony R. Bay, both of Spokane.

Caleb E. Kinsolving, of Spokane Valley, and Madelyn N. Cazier, of Cheney.

Eduardo A. Escobar and Mykah P. Durkin, both of Otis Orchards.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane County v. Stanford Family Trust, foreclosure.

Patricia S. Flint v. Shade A. Adams and Chelsea A. Adams, complaint for injuries and damages.

City of Spokane Valley v. James Hawkins, complaint.

City of Spokane Valley v. C.R. Thomas and Nik Kaleah, complaint.

City of Spokane Valley v. John V. Arsenault, complaint.

Siteone Landscape Supply LLC v. Mitchell Howard and Kayla Howard, also known as Kayla Baker, complaint.

Connect By American Family Insurance Co. v. Aaron Lembcke, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Blymyer, Karen L. and Steven J.

Jenkins, Thomas P. and Erica

Sullivan, Tiffany F. J. and Guzzo, John C.

Grimmett, Jessica L. and Brandon S.

Wills, Dale T. and Katelynn M.

Campanella, Sarah R. and Cuthbert, Forest S.

Snyder, Jenna B. M. and Daniel J.

Brown, Carolyn and Rick J.

Somefun, Clara O. and Olugbenga S.

Commers, Kylie K. and Rowe, Trevor J.

Tenfold, Anne G. and Gavin G.

Legal separations granted

Nix, Samantha and Russell

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Ethan R. Curtis, 25; $700 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Adan E. Flores, 29; 55 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic assault.