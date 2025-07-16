Hope fire near Kettle Falls at 16% containment

The 7,400-acre fire that has burned for more than a week between Kettle Falls and Northport gained a percentage point of containment, according to fire officials Wednesday.

The Hope fire was 16% contained as about 930 fire personnel battle the blaze, according to a Northwest Incident Management Team news release.

Winds tested containment lines and exacerbated interior burning Tuesday.

Winds caused the fire to spread in the Flat Creek drainage near 1520300 Road and crews held that fire to 4½ acres. Firefighters continued lining the fire and mopped up in other areas. Evacuations remained in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.