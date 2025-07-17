Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre brings story of ‘Anastasia’ to life

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

The story of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia has captivated many for more than a century.

It’s rumored that the young duchess survived the execution of her family by Bolsheviks in 1918, and over the years, many came forward claiming to be Anastasia.

That rumor was the inspiration for a 1997 animated film, which in turn inspired a musical which opened on Broadway in 2017.

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s production of “Anastasia” opens Friday and plays through July 27.

In the musical’s prologue, set in 1906, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna (Julie Powell) is comforting her young granddaughter Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov (Malka Rubli, who also plays Alexei Romanov) because she is sad that her grandmother is moving to Paris. Before leaving, the Dowager Empress gives Anastasia a music box.

Eleven years later, the Bolsheviks invade the family’s palace and capture Anastasia and her family.

The musical then jumps to 1927, when Gleb Vaganov (Nathanael Fleming), a general for the Bolsheviks, announces that Saint Petersburg has been renamed Leningrad. The Russians are upset about the change until they hear a rumor that Anastasia may have survived the royal family’s execution.

Two con men, Dmitry Sudayev (David Eldridge) and Vlad Popov (Adam John Bingham), scheme to essentially train a young woman to become Anastasia to get money from the Dowager Empress.

After a series of failed auditions to find the right faux Anastasia, Sudayev and Popov stumble upon Anya (Melody Munitz), a street sweeper with amnesia who is determined to get to Paris.

Sudayev and Popov realize she’s perfect for their scheme and set about training Anya through history, dining and dancing lessons. Vaganov later calls for Anya’s arrest and warns her of the consequences of impersonating Anastasia, though recognizing her “Romanov eyes,” he lets her go.

After reuniting with Sudayev and fighting off his old con partners, Anya learns more of Sudayev’s background as an orphan. He shows her a music box he’s never been able to open, one that Anya opens with ease. Hearing the song from the music box loosens a few memories for Anya, and she is even more sure that she needs to get to Paris.

At the train station, Count Ipolitov (Anden J. Leo, who also plays Tsar Nicholas II/Count Ipolitov) recognizes Anya as being the real Anastasia and sends her, Sudayev and Popov off to France, where Anya hopes to prove she’s Anastasia, Sudayev hopes to get the money from the Dowager Empress and Popov hopes to win back Countess Lily (Chelsea DuVall), the Dowager Empress’s lady-in-waiting.

The trio doesn’t make it far before police officers board the train looking for them, as they’re considered criminals in Russia. After jumping off the train and traveling across Russia by foot, the trio finally make it to Paris, where they continue on their respective missions.

The musical also stars Christian Bolduc, Ashley Cleveland, Maggie Dzina, Sebastian L. Fenton, Adrian Graff, Michael Hamill, Coral Horton, Andre Lajevardi, Shoshana Rubli, Reilly Schoening, Megan Ruth Smith, Allison Steenblik Wagstaff, Haley Stroh and Abraham T. Zakariasen.

The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally. It’s based on the 1997 animated film of the same name.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo, music directed by Scott Michaelsen, assistant directed and choreographed by Smith and stage managed by Erin Wissing.

“Anastasia” features costume design by Erin Lee McSwain, scenic design by Jeremy Whittington, sound design by Ryan Dill, lighting design by Alana Shepherd and props design by Carrie York. Mike Chapman is the production manager and technical director, and Nick Thorpe is the music/audio supervisor.

The orchestra is conducted by Michaelsen (keyboard 1) and features Rebecca Stamm (violin 1), Cassandra Jabbora (violin 2, viola), Sofiya Vinnikova (cello), Dave Turner (bass), Jill Cathey (reeds 1), Kristopher Lane (reeds 1), Merilee Updike (reeds 2), Brandon Campbell (reeds 3), Larry Jess (trumpet, flugelhorn), Dave Stultz (trombone), Kim Snow (French horn), Andrew Ingersoll (keyboard 2) and Chris Grant (percussion).