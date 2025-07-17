Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher J. Carroll and Tiffany D. Bronowski, both of Spokane.

Bryce L. Hansen and Anastasya L. Marquette, both of Spokane.

Mateo L. Riviere and Patricia S. Amandor, both of Spokane.

Theron J. Hawkins and Shayna L. Schmeling, both of Spokane.

Bartholomew E. George and Brook Y. Lang, both of Mead.

Robert J. Brown and Claire L. Desmarais, both of Spokane.

Kaydan E. Tally and Kaidence R. Pedersen, both of Spokane Valley.

James Golubenko and Veronika Fisenko, both of Spokane Valley.

Brock P. Henson and Kaitlyn L. Freeman, both of Spokane.

Miles P. Ormsby and Mykalah N. Geer, both of Spokane Valley.

Grant L. Neely and Falon R. Neeley, both of Spokane.

Tobias Rebant, of Spokane, and Solomiya Zhigaylo, of Citrus Heights, Calif.

Dayle J. Lynch MacDonald and Sarah C. Emery, both of Spokane.

Tyson B. Siphavong and Seleena R. Miller, both of Spokane.

Ryan M. Alexander and Haylee L. Orozco, both of Spokane.

Marton Bene and Brittany R. Boller, both of Post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

SG Morin and Son Inc. v. Nickolos S. Plasterer, restitution of premises.

Jeffrey Avery v. Charles Bates, complaint for damages.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Laquinda Russ, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fincher, Jessica L. and Ryan W.

Lien, Hunter M. and Schumacher, Katheriana T.

Vagin, Marina S. and Yuliy S.

Glidewell, Kimberly L. and Farley, Huan N.

Funkhouser-O’Brien, Lisa M. and O’Brien, Michael P.

Gray, Erin L. and Andrew R.

Brock, Brittney A. J. and Dodson, Pheonyx R.

Villagran, Alvaro and Sanchez Torres, Cristel G.

Vieira, Joshua and Correia, Kayla R.

Bawden, Meagan M. D. and Staples, Tyler J.

Legal separations granted

Hughes, Kaitlen and Graham

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Moses Loss, 26; $2,410.02 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Gabriel R. Owens, 34; 63 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property and two counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

Cody Harris, 39; $5,000 restitution, 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree malicious mischief, residential burglary and third-degree theft.

Richard Brown, 44; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Theodore T. Fowler, III, 49; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

James A. Pullins, 40; $700 restitution, five months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

John T. E. Clark, 36; $15 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Audrey J. Wilkins, 45; $500 restitution, 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Joseph W. Abell, 49; $2,610.01 restitution, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Brandie C. M. Roth, 24; $15 restitution, 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after being found guilty of three counts of order violation.

Frank R. Martinez, also known as Frankie R. Martinez, 42; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping from community custody.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Gilmor T. Sofa, 40; $15 restitution, 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Danielle R. Reevis, 45; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Heath R. J. Leverette, 51; 35 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Thomas J. Bauer, 39; 106 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joshua C. Rudolph, 40; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Dylan A. Faught, 31; $405.11 restitution, five months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Michael B. Ihinger, 40; 29 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Elisha D. Cooper, 25; eight days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael L. Shrader, 46; 42 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

David D. Stephens, 39; seven days in jail, sitting on sidewalk in a designated zone.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nichole B. Iwan, 31; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher I. McLeod, 55; $2,670.50 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tayah M. Holbert, 28; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Benoit Ilunga, 25; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Donald G. Kloepfel, Jr., 71; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Sherman L. Kinard, III, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Corban J. Hanson, 25; $947.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tina M. Linn, 57; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Kristen M. Matthews, 46; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Gunnar D. Olson, 18; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.