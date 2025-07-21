Southwest Airlines will start assigned seating in January 2026

By Hannah Sampson Washington Post

It’s the final boarding call for open seating.

Southwest Airlines announced Monday that flights with assigned seats will begin Jan. 27. The current model, long a differentiator for the airline, allows passengers to take the seat they want as they board. Travelers will be able to select seats on those future bookings starting July 29.

Southwest said nearly a year ago that it was getting rid of open seating after more than 50 years. Executives said at the time that consumer research showed more people would pick Southwest if seats were assigned.

“Our Customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience,” Tony Roach, the airline’s executive vice president of customer and brand, said in a news release. “Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our Customers - including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats - and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin.”

He called the update “an important step in our evolution” in the release, which also promised that “Seatisfaction” was coming to the airline.

Southwest previously coined the term “Transfarency” to promote its offerings that included no unexpected bag fees. However, free checked bags are a thing of the past for most passengers: The airline has charged bag fees for flights booked May 29 or later.

Starting Jan. 27, Southwest passengers will board in groups rather than line up according to assigned positions. Like on other airlines, passengers who pay for more expensive seats, those with top loyalty status and people who book seats with extra legroom will board earlier. Travelers will also be able to pay for priority boarding.

Industry watchers have warned that Southwest risks losing a fan base that was attracted to its unique approach.

Kyle Potter, executive editor of the website Thrifty Traveler, said earlier this year that the carrier was “playing a dangerous game” as activist investors pushed Southwest to become more like other airlines.

“But Southwest hasn’t been like every other airline, and that’s why people love them,” he said.