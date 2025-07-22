Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Markus V. De Lima Carvalho and Charlotte F. McKinley, both of Spokane Valley.

Zackary S. Bullock and Makayla R. Magnuson, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan T. Hirte, of Chehalis, Wash., and Breanna J. Berry, of Centralia, Wash.

Kevin A. Peterson and Jacklyn M. Callihan, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Alexander J. Nap and Brynne K. Barry, both of Spokane.

Richard B. Fermo and Laura E. Cox, both of Spokane.

Tanner R. Vassar and Victoria A. Luebkeman, both of Cheney.

Paul W. Birge, of Cheney, and Erin M. Schartner, of Chilliwack, B.C.

Jake C. Cowell and Sarah A. Deckard, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard T. Flett and Cecille L. Burke, both of Wellpinit, Wash.

Luis E. Leyva, of Spokane, and Jayla J. Washington, of Cheney.

Brad A. Walker, of Spokane, and Roxanne K. Shimer, of Post Falls.

Andrew T. Arnold, of Spokane Valley, and Sierra R. Jochec, of Liberty Lake.

Chase J. Reidt and Elena J. Olsen, both of Newman Lake.

Tanner J. Conroy and Chiara Defalco, both of Spokane.

Jake B. Rush and Maya R. Bowton, both of Spokane.

Barry D. Hanson, of Cle Elum, and Sheri A. Ruetz, of Spokane Valley.

Solomon Katumbi and Ahouefa S. P. L. Kpedehounsi, both of Spokane Valley.

Damian C. Maes Leander and Jenna L. Couch, both of Post Falls.

Beau C. Bartch and Kaylee R. Spangenberg, both of Spokane.

Marshall D. Hunter and Kayelyn M. Tilton, both of Spokane.

Samuel D. Wygren and Brianna L. Busch, both of Spokane.

Nolan S. Cox and Jaclyn L. Cox, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mike King v. Corwin of Spokane LLC and Kali Schmidt, complaint.

ARF Financial LLC v. Allstate Med Trans LLC, Shareef Daoud and Abdelhamed M. Yaqoub, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Harding, Eric and Anitia

Clement, Shelbie and Jay

Cardon, Charles E. and Cathy L.

Stecker, Amber M. and Tyler J.

Burrell, Elsie M. and Blaine R.

Mayo, Boyd M. and Kathryn T.

Laas, Kathryn J. and Bliesner, Kristopher T.

Hayes, Brooklyn and Anthony

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jamie L. Hill, 47; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Charles A. Campbell, 37; 35 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Richard L. and Shannon R. Shaffer, Spokane; debts of $362,856.

Donald C. Lee, Colville; debts of $417,170.

Carrie E. Linares, Spokane; debts of $61,997.

Suzanne L. Peltier, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $37,700.

Candy A. Carey, Spokane; debts of $19,009.

Kenneth L. and Jamie L. Weygint, Spokane Valley; debts of $470,414.

Chablis K. Green, Ritzville; debts of $45,960.

Janet R. Koler, Chewelah; debts of $31,400.

Sandra L. Melvin, Spokane; debts of $47,071.

Tarry T. and Susan E. Oaks, Cheney; debts of $290,691.

Wage-earner petitions

Brian J. Studniski, Moses Lake; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nicholas R. Brown, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan R. Dashiell, 47; 30 days in jail with credit given for four days served, 26 days in jail converted to 26 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Crista M. Gladwill, 51; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Dewine Menke, 31; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, 24 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance.