Without Skylar Diggins, Storm falter in third quarter, lose to Wings

The Storm were in a giving mood Tuesday night, handing the Dallas Wings their first win since July 3.

Seattle fell 87-63 to Dallas in front of a sellout crowd of 12,500 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Storm resumed regular season play after a weeklong break that featured Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler at the 2025 WNBA All-Stars over the weekend.

Diggins would miss the game due to personal reasons, it was announced less than an hour before start time.

Seattle seemed fresh-legged and hot, opening the game on a 8-0 run and leading the entire first half, but the team quickly let it all slip.

The Storm kept rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers scoreless until the final minute of the first half when the UConn alum made a basket with 32.1 seconds remaining.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale followed that up with a three-pointer at the buzzer to cut Dallas’s deficit to 36-34 at halftime.

The Wings took their first lead of the game, 41-36, less than a minute into the third quarter and went on a 14-6 run to stretch it to a 13-point lead with five minutes left in the period.

The Storm conceded 32 points in the third quarter, the most for the team this season, to trail 66-51 going into the fourth.

Seattle couldn’t recover in the fourth quarter, managing just 12 points.

The Storm struggled with accuracy, shooting just 30.7% from the field and 19.0% beyond the arc.

Ogwumike had a game-high 22 points, marking the first game the Storm lost this season when the forward scored 20+ points.

Williams tallied 14 points and eight assists, 10 of those points coming in the first half.

Tiffany Mitchell made her first start after signing with the Storm on July 10. The former Las Vegas Aces guard replaced Diggins and scored just two points with one assist.