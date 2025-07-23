Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher J. R. Stockman and Dayna P. Hooper, both of Spokane.

Russell C. Hattal, of Post Falls, and Kirsten J. Leigh, of Airway Heights.

Tristan F. Hildahl and Jacalyn G. Schubring, both of Spokane.

Joseph W. Muchina and Alice W. Mungai, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony P. Barton and Autumn D. Patterson, both of Spokane.

Rayden J. Decker and Allieana I. Walsh, both of Deer Park.

Skyler D. Keller and Alexandra B. Smith, both of Spokane.

Josiah E. Cole and Julia G. Lara, both of Spokane.

Calvin D. Haye and Mia H. Coffey, both of Otis Orchards.

Osvaldo E. Viramontes Veliz and Eliana G. S. Jurado, both of Spokane.

Graham L. Zickefoose and Qiu Q. R. Johnston, both of Spokane.

Boston Q. Gowan and Alyssa C. Matacia, both of Spokane Valley.

Lonny D. Powers and Deaona K. Chamberlain, both of Sprangle.

Kevin W. Njogu and Sophia N. Mwihaki, both of Spokane.

Pavlo Vasyliev and Valeriia Zhadan, both of Spokane Valley.

David J. Posival, of Cameron, Texas, and Shawnie R. Tallman, of Temple, Texas.

Joshua C. Miller and Samantha E. Campbell, both of Spokane.

Christian M. J. Peone and Anna M. Navarro, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas M. Destito and Brittany M. Cooper, both of Chewelah, Wash.

Tyler J. Davenport and Kinsey B. Merrifield, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Aidyn M. Stone and Mackenzie S. Judkins, both of Lakewood, Wash.

Brandon V. Bush and Jamie R. Macdonald, both of Spokane.

Bridget C. White and Emily E. Hiester, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eisael Hernandez v. Chandra Lowry, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management inc. v. Lilly Garcia, restitution of premises.

Shelly Homestead LLC v. Mikaela Hayes, et al., restitution of premises.

Bronson Family Trust v. Colleen Panych, restitution of premises.

Bronson Family Trust v. Nelson Hunt, restitution of premises.

Bronson Family Trust v. Tyler Darrough, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Aimas Jack, restitution of premises.

Preferred Capital Management Inc. v. Ig Cole, Jr., restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Byron Leblanc, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Matthew D. Prichard, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Ah Nan, money claimed owed.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Laurence Cephus, et al., restitution of premises.

Patricia J. Chain v. Paul Chavez, et al., restitution of premises.

City of Spokane Valley v. Christina Overly, complaint.

Associated Construction Inc. v. Coval SV LLC v. complaint.

Connect By American Family Insurance Co. v. Amanda Stearns, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hund, Anna T. and Herrick, Scott C.

Perez, Jasmine E. and Stanley A.

Hryhorieva, Olha and Hordiienko, Serhii

Simmons, Heather M. and Brian E.

Cicchetti, Suann M. and Anthony J.

Pendleton, James N. and Ashley C.

Haney, Kerrie A. and Thomas W.

Robertson, Carista L. and Zachary E.

Pierce, Joel F. and Trinity R.

Cochran, Cori D. and William J.

Sides, Lori M. and Denton B.

Finney, Jakob D. and Anisa J.

Childs, Shelby S. and Collins, Micheal A.

Mudryk, Nathen G. A. and Laverdure, Maranda S.

York, Elizabeth J. and Christopher D.

Ulrich, Hannah C. and Jacob C.

Marlowe, Gretchen L. and Reuben S.

Barks, Rebecca A. and Heidenreich, Bryce J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Ethan S. Cunningham, 26; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with sexual motivation, third-degree rape and second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Erick Zarsa, 30; 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Brandon B. Grothe, 24; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Ericka L. McCandless, also known as Ericka L. Heller, 52; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as a prisoner.

Sharlie J. Martinez, 33; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Ehren Poindexter, 42; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Brandon M. Foote, 31; 24 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Skycee L. Manuel, also known as Skyree L. Manuel, 48; 18 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Malcolm J. Davis, 30; 30 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Michael W. Floyd, 30; 364 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance and two counts of possession of vehicle prowling tools.

Daniel X. Fry, 21; five days in jail, third-degree theft.

Sarah A. Green, 35; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kayla A. Harding, 35; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Justin J. Knight, 33; 36 days in jail, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Epalahame A. T. Lotaki, 31; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

James R. McCormick, 33; 20 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dallas L. Russell, 43; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Donald E. Tibbitts, 58; 180 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ryland J. Dunn, 20; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Emily R. Edwards, 44; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Cesar D. Mejia, 24; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.