Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy J. Jefferson Tucker, of Deer Park, and Lydia E. Caitriona Black, of Chattaroy.

Kyle A. Johnson and Phyalisha M. L. McGriff, both of Mead.

Cameron L. Ping and Nancy A. Sandoval Zuniga, both of Spokane.

Andrew E. Boharski and Claudia D. Labianca, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Johnson, of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and Micah J. Simpson, of Long Beach, Calif.

Jacob D. Rogers and Ashley K. Chaffin, both of Spokane.

James R. Simon and Madison A. Green, both of Spokane.

Brian S. Hull and Whitney M. Coffey, both of Greenacres.

Tommy J. Nichols, of Cheney, and Sharon K. Withers, both of Spokane.

Lawrence E. Villines and Shawn L. McAllister, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Terrance J. Mace Farris and Emma L. Halbig, both of Spokane.

Jeremy L. Skinner, of Spirit Lake, and Angela L. Graves, of Spokane Valley.

Colton L. Selle and Mariya I. Lenchuk, both of Medical Lake.

Akym T. Bozhko and Sophia S. Pyankova, both of Spokane.

Matthew L. Buckley and Emma H. Carsey, both of Spokane.

Amir H. Shamriz and Nilam Karki, both of Spokane.

Khaled M. Tantawy, of Spokane, and Ashley N. Laitinen, of Chewelah, Wash.

Justin H. Wilson and Mackenna A. M. Roberts, both of Nampa, Idaho.

Spencer T. Gray and Emilie J. Evander, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher M. Rivard and Emmalie J. Krusenstjerna, both of Spokane.

Isaiah S. Rastall and Stephanie J. Komar, both of Spokane.

Benjamin D. Hargreaves and Abby E. Darr, both of Spokane.

Lucas C. Bacon and Madison M. Stevens, both of Spokane.

Travis L. Viehouser and Hannah E. Weber, both of Spokane.

Gabriel I. Jones, of Cheney, and Alora K. Caillier, of Spokane.

Jacob D. Jeanneret and Haven M. Rainer, both of Valley, Washington.

John J. Mahoney and Christy A. Palumbo, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey M. Batton and Kara J. Woods, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jahlil Frans v. Tyler Brown, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Melanie Lappen, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Lisa Bryant, restitution of premises.

Kelly D. Mynatt v. Magerick LLC, et al., seeking quiet title.

Boeing Employees Credit Union v. Rebekah E. Johnson, et al., money claimed owed.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Breanna Shove, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Katrina M. Bercier, restitution of premises.

River City Management LLC v. Elise Whitmore, et al., restitution of premises.

Kurt G. Angelone v. Aaron Brown, complaint.

Angela Luckey v. Briahna Stasch and Anthony Stasch, complaint.

Barbara Thompson v. Justin Brown and Mid-Century Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Selle, Shiloh B. and Colton L.

Carlton, Corbin M. and Katie M.

Demarco-Walls, Kassandra S. and Walls, Toby R.

Dunham, Kortne B. and Russell E.

Hicks, Diane J. and Curtis J.

Alaksin, Carrie M. and Michael C.

Mulvey, Francesca R. and Joshua J.

Denike-Palmer, Jill and Palmer, Steven E.

Avdeyenko, Sergey and Moyseyenko, Katsiaryna O.

Smith, Jared P. and Tara L.

Lobbell, Stacey L. and Troy M.

Per, Eh and Wah, Hsar

Thomas, Elizabeth S. and Joseph E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Brennan Holloway, 26; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Arnold S. Huggins, 63; 123 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of child molestation.

Matthew W. Maisano, 35; five days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Andrea Musengo, 48; $1,200 restitution, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kevin Murphy, 69; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Declan C. Au, 21; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Angela L. Andreas-Miller, 54; six months in jail with credit given for 200 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of an incendiary device.

Andrew J. Slette, 45; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Christopher L. Thomas, 34; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Nathan Walsh, 30; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Nicki L. Bossard, 41; 34 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Johnathan P. Gambel, 27; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Michael R. Grant, 62; eight days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christian J. Mueller, 28; 56 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, making a false statement to a public servant and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jeremy J. Smith, 40; 14 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Everardo Andrade, 42; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert A. Boatsman, 50; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Toniah L. Brister, 28; 10 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Joseph D. Berg, 20; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Todd R. Cooper, 36; 328 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jenny L. Croach, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Lane P. Casey, 27; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Jesse W. Christensen, 31; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Kirill V. Enikeev, 25; 20 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Cody S. Gary, 37; 30 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, harassment.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Collin S. Tunstall, 54; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing amended to second-degree criminal trespassing.

Sean L. Pierce, 39; 30 days of community service, first-degree negligent driving.

Quinn N. Whitten, 44; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, possession of a controlled substance.