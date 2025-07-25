Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vladislav A. Moskalenko and Marie E. Fenske, both of Spokane.

Michael P. Seidel and Andrew F. Kuula, both of Spokane.

James F. Fisher and Kamalei A. Alcaraz, both of Spokane.

Ricardo Rodriguez Vargas and Dorothy L. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

James E. Reisenauer and Roberta M. Garner, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler J. Strebeck and McKenzie K. Bart, both of Spokane.

Justin J. Pareja Pettis and Nicole A. Aubrey, both of Spokane.

Nicholas E. Streubel and McKenna L. Garske, both of Cheney.

Christopher A. Nelson and Paige M. Faraca, both of Liberty Lake.

James E. Goodlake and Tracie L. Sessions, both of Nine Mile.

Brett T. Davis and Talea L. Williams, both of Spokane.

Brandin K. Ferguson and Krista L. Schaff, both of Spokane.

Sean P. Mulloy and Laura M. Semler, both of Spokane Valley.

Skyler J. Conner and Jillian L. Powers, both of Spokane.

Thomas J. Dedera and Elisha M. Lee, both of Deer Park.

Valentyn Osadchuk, of Brussels, and Vanessa Herlazhyi, of Spokane Valley.

Robert D. J. Rodriguez Santoyo and Rocio A. Rojas Justiniano, both of Spokane.

Juan J. Benitez Ramirez, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Genesis S. Warner, of Spokane Valley.

Angel Y. Orozco Saunders, of Post Falls, and Aspen N. Dahlke, of Hayden.

Jordan K. Lindquist and Nora F. Comito, both of Spokane.

Travis M. Branham and Brittney L. Shupp, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob W. Anderson and Micaela M. Fitzgerald, both of Spokane.

Gene P. Barnes Crow and Alysa R. Sturdivant, both of Spokane.

Houston M. Knopf and Cora A. Pierce, both of Spokane.

Cody S. Hagel and Savannah A. Sanders, both of Spokane.

Clifford J. West and Denese M. Fischer, both of Spokane.

Jared K. St. Peter and Jaime K. Majure, both of Cheney.

William A. Weppler and Ashley L. Melton, both of Spokane.

Jacob A. Herbst and Kara A. Schwartz, both of Post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Kim Smith, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Nicholas Marinelli, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Nathan Runge, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Jessica Holman, restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties LLC v. Terence Hosaka, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Albert Jokon, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase III LLC v. Brenda L. Pesikan, restitution of premises.

Andy Louie v. Jared L. Ellery, restitution of premises.

Bona Vista Manufactured Home Community LLC v. Mike Mansfield, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Deanna Dawson, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Robert Hampton, restitution of premises.

Jeff Brady v. Michelle Bott Graham, restitution of premises.

Jeff Brady v. John Posey, restitution of premises.

Cheney Real Estate Management Inc. v. Derek Campbell, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Co. Inc. v. Carlos Hughes, restitution of premises.

Hailey Burnworth and Samuel Burnworth v. Broadway 190 LLC, Grep Wash. LLC and Sarah Sinitsa, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Landon, Eric L. and Toni L.

Hoffman, Heather M. and Cole J.

Colclough, William J. and McDonald, Mara A.

Salinas, Katiy M. and Anthony S.

Lang, Mary K. and Ebrahim, Adel I.

Johnson Barreto, Maria P. and JJ, II

Lewis, Ryck, Sr. and Wendi J.

Spring, Claire S. and Brett R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Kyle Phillips, 37; 22 months in jail with credit given for 12 months served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jordan Turner, 32; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

David M. Romish, 51; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Devin Smith, 30; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft with intent to resell.

Christopher Frazier, also known as Christopher M. Tilton, 35; 53 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Tyler D. Warnock, 45; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Christian J. Proctor, 20; 24 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson and two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Clement M. Cordova, 45; $990.04 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Trevor D. Harrington, 41; $3,431 restitution, nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

George Straley, 42; 67 days in jail with credit given for 67 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment and first-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Nicole Y. Peterson, 46; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Kyle J. Miller, 24; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary, third-degree assault and two counts of harassment.

Samuel Schultz, 43; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to harassment and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Julie M. McKay

David Alik, 24; 13 months in prison, 13 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Joaquin Villalpando, 44; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Lori A. Bealldickson, Spokane Valley; debts of $228,056.

James C. Reigstad, Sr. and Yvonne Rochelle Reigstad, Moses Lake; debts of $489,174.

Jonathan J. Elkins, Spokane; debts of $72,780.

Justin C. and Amanda L. Vahlkamp, Spokane; debts of $162,176.

Nova D. Zaro, Spokane; debts of $263,527.

Vitali Lyssenko, Spokane; debts of $70,600.

Katrina L. Yarbrough, Elk; debts of $19,304.

Megan Kensok, Spokane; debts of $151,336.

Gary A. and Tina C. Coleman, Spokane; debts of $1,515,093.

Arthur D. Beyer, Spokane; debts of $37,892.

Wilbert K., II and Jennifer Keller, Colfax; debts of $467,786.

Wage-earner petitions

James E. and Linzi G. Jeleniowski, Chewelah; debts of $358,120.

Robert K. Cox, Spokane; debts of $68,517.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nichoel J. Lee, 47; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Patrick J. Milam, 24; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Artem G. Nouridjanian, 41; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nathan T. Miles, 40; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, third-degree theft.

Jared L. Murfin, 22; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Vance L. Hall, 27; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lane B. Morgan, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

William C. Jackson, 25; 220 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Blake A. Cumor, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, second-degree driving with a suspended license.