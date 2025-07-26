On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix ESPN
7 a.m.: Motocross: MX2 CBS Sports
8 a.m.: Motocross: MXGP CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of Monterey FS1
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Brickyard 400 TNT / TruTV
Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey Fox 28
1 p.m.: NHRA: DENSO Sonoma Nationals FS1
Baseball, exhibition
12:30 p.m.: Banana Ball World Tour KSKN
Baseball, MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Roku
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco ESPN
Basketball, men’s
4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament FS1
6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament FS1
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Golden State at Connecticut CBS Sports
Noon: Indiana at Chicago ABC
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Minnesota NBATV
Cycling
7:10 a.m.: Tour de France Peacock
Golf
5 a.m.: LIV: United Kingdom FS1
9 a.m.: Champions: The Senior Open NBC
Noon: PGA: 3M Open CBS
Horse racing
11 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: Friendly: Arsenal vs. Newcastle CBS Sports
Soccer, women’s international
9 a.m.: Euro: England vs. Spain (final) Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change