On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix ESPN

7 a.m.: Motocross: MX2 CBS Sports

8 a.m.: Motocross: MXGP CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of Monterey FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Brickyard 400 TNT / TruTV

Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey Fox 28

1 p.m.: NHRA: DENSO Sonoma Nationals FS1

Baseball, exhibition

12:30 p.m.: Banana Ball World Tour KSKN

Baseball, MLB

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Roku

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco ESPN

Basketball, men’s

4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament FS1

6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament FS1

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Golden State at Connecticut CBS Sports

Noon: Indiana at Chicago ABC

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Minnesota NBATV

Cycling

7:10 a.m.: Tour de France Peacock

Golf

5 a.m.: LIV: United Kingdom FS1

9 a.m.: Champions: The Senior Open NBC

Noon: PGA: 3M Open CBS

Horse racing

11 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: Friendly: Arsenal vs. Newcastle CBS Sports

Soccer, women’s international

9 a.m.: Euro: England vs. Spain (final) Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change