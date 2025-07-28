Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aaron M. W. Schlienger and Hailey E. Wulz, both of Spokane.

Patrick M. McKinnis and Alyssa M. Schroyer, both of Spokane.

Jarred A. Humphrey and Shaiyane A. Edwards, both of Spokane.

Tristan S. Simmons and Makenna N. Pratley, both of Spokane.

Evan T. Hanson and Alyssa M. Colby, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshiah S. Abrams and Rose L. Roberts, both of Greenacres.

Paul T. Osmun and Tiffany J. Palmer, both of Spokane.

Neil T. Connors, of Spokane Valley, and Dajana Bajric, of Spokane.

Blayke S. Hutchinson and Skyanna N. Coulter, both of Spokane Valley.

Reginald L. Coleman and Katalina L. Culp, both of Airway Heights.

Kolby J. Fairchild and Taylor G. Bradshaw, both of Spokane.

Justin N. Stelzer and Madison L. Martin, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua G. Gester and Megan J. Severson, both of Greenacres.

Joshua V. Utley, of Spokane, and Rachel M. Garrity, of Nine Mile Falls.

Spencer F. Hagel and Kayla M. Marr, both of Spokane.

Brandon M. Terry and Michelle Beissel, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Weir and Isabella M. Bianchi, both of Spokane.

Bastiaan E. Holland and Madisyn J. Duilio, both of Cheney.

Eric D. Hollenbaugh and Katie J. Saylor, both of Beaverton, Ore.

Logan L. Rozema, of Payson, Utah, and Carlee J. Foster, of Helena, Mont.

Patrick L. Hakes and Maria A. Fisch, both of Spokane.

Bradley A. Bowlby and Ivajean M. Phillips, both of Springdale, Wash.

Lee E. Stickelmeyer and Kelly L. Bolding, both of Elk.

Keenan R. Long and Haley A. Clark, both of Post Falls.

Ryan J. Warzecha and Mary K. Frye, both of Spokane Valley.

Glen E. Turner and Iliganoa Toilolo, both of Spokane.

Shane T. Phillips and Alyson D. Lindholm, both of Spokane Valley.

Tanner D. Wilburn and Jessica A. Scognamiglio, both of Spokane.

William R. Simons and Jasmine N. Reed, both of Spokane Valley.

Darian G. Fitzhugh, of Mead, and Shania C. Wyman, of Spokane.

Jerry A. Zumwalt and Alita N. Stewart, both of Almira, Wash.

Colby B. Hoch and Cayce J. E. Gomez, both of Spokane.

Torey E. Sinkola and Anna G. Decker, both of Spokane.

Emanuel D. Hairston and Victoria M. Layton, both of Spokane Valley.

Dahveed A. Bullis and Lindsey E. Treffry, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Doll and Kathryn L. Butler, both of Spokane.

Brian R. Oglesbee and Lisa E. Ream, both of Veradale.

Caleb J. Vetere and Kiley A. Braulik, both of Post Falls.

Sampari K. Wilson and Kaitlyn G. Achenbach, both of Spokane.

Isaac N. Pablos and Chantel M. Spencer, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon T. Key and Brooklyn A. Graham, both of Spokane.

Aaron L. Hatten Evans and Amber E. Jump, both of Spokane.

Istvan M. Holden and Katie L. Parsley, both of Spokane.

Derek S. Dear, of Post Falls, and Megan R. Huettl, of Greenacres.

Michael J. Robb and Misty S. Norman, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Stephen M. Avey and Breanne H. Ragle, both of Eagle, Idaho.

Christian Mendoza Magallan and Kristen E. Wiles, both of Spokane.

Caleb W. Baker and Adalyn M. Riendeau, both of Cheney.

Daniel S. Smith and Breanna R. Gonzales, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Great Northern Paving Inc. v. Doug the Builder LLC and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., complaint.

Kerry F. Luciani v. Wash. State Department of Transportation, complaint.

Pawnee Leasing Corporation v. Nectar Wine and Beer LLC and Joshua Wade, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dietzel, Mallorie L. and Joshua J.

Breach, Samantha D. and Sanders, Travis J.

Hatley, Kimberly L. and Thomas H.

Lazaro, Jordan S. and White, Teanna J.

Wilson, Larissa M. and Richard W.

Thompson, Romareo S. and Kidd, Marinda M.

Banks, Jessica M. and Howard E., Jr.

Ring, Sara L. and Keith R.

Machnev, Ashleigh R. and Ilya A.

Ridgeway, Dennis W. and Rebekah R.

Ybarra, Carrie D. T. and Caleb D. M.

Curry, Ellen G. and David E.

Evans, Samantha D. and Nicholas D.

Taisey, Leah R. and Jacob M.

Frank, Cody D. and Milla, Renee K.

Ray, Aaliyah L. and McCoy, Gabriel A.

Kircher, Tristan P. and Vicki L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Austin Gollaher, 26; $115 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Conner W. M-Bone, also known as Conner W.C.M., 27; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault of a child.

John N. Lewis, 22; 34 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High Edward

Trevor D. Harrington, 41; 14 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic stalking.

Daniel Haggerty, also known as Daniel J. Haggarty, 49; 48 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Dean R. Dufault, 70; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nikolas A. Eaton, 27; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.