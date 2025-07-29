Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ethan M. Hair and Deahnna L. Fuller, both of Spokane.

Niklaus P. Erb and Madelyn S. Walt hall, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. King and Amelia B. Davis, both of Spokane.

Kevin K. Kern and Cheyanna M. Berkel, both of Spokane Valley.

David A. Prado and Noemi Araiza, both of Airway Heights.

Tucker W. Norton and Peyton C. Fisher, both of Spokane.

Shawn D. Stratte and Heidi M. Gambrell, both of Spokane.

Tyler V. Bailey and Jessica M. McKernan, both of Spokane.

Michael R. Snyder, of Spokane, and Crystal S. Webb, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Rene Gonzalez and Shannon M. Vickrey, both of Otis Orchards.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Blake LLC v. Amanda Rhudy, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Miami Abo, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Cheyenne D. Phillips, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Jeffrey Graybeal, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University Mobile Home Park LLC v. Keilah Heideman, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Jennifer Schiff, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Brandon Pomerinke, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Rachel A. Washburn, et al., restitution of premises.

Patrick McDonald, et al. v. Acute Angle Construction LLC, et al., property damages.

Thomas O. Arnold v. Bobby G. May, et al., seeking quiet title.

Matthew Wenman, et al. v. Lilac City Construction LLC, et al., seeking quiet title.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Halle Tyree, et al., restitution of premises.

Marjorie at Aspen Park LLC v. Jennifer Johnson, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Prescott, Rodney S. and Sarah D.

Usab, June J. and Zarek, Kristopher T.

Anderson, Laura R. and Neal A.

Kruk, Liudmyla P. and Isbey, Michael K.

Mishra, Rashmi and Gosline, Bryan B.

Kelly, Maegan L. and Kern, Kevin J.

McKee, Jill A. and Craig, David R.

Kisio, Hellen and Apiiga, Zakaria

Dunn, Cameron M. and Sierra

Ruland, Megan K. and Isaiah A.

Knee, Jessica L. and Christopher G.

Legal separations granted

Frolov, Alina and David

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Dillon C. Simpson, 30; 11 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Scott Masingale, 40; $700 restitution, four months in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Tomas Kviring, 30; $213.74 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

Jacob W. Sayman, 38; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Josephine Kilburn, 29; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and order violation.

Gabriel M. Malbeck, 53; $715 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Russell C. Ryals, Jr., also known as Russell C. Ryals, 33; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment and first-degree theft.

Rickey M. Davis, 32; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

James E. Murcar, 69; $15 restitution, 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Maggie J. Pakootas, 25; $4,000 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Eduard Y. Chumov, 34; six days in jail converted to six days of community service, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cory C. Hayes, 47; 10 days in jail, reckless driving.

Zachary J. Mitchell, 35; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Rhonda S. Mortlock, 67; one day in jail, reckless driving.

James L. Munroe, 35; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Matheau T. Nowicki, 32; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Scott J. Porter, 40; nine days in jail, theft.

Jacob W. Sayman, 38; 30 days in jail, reckless driving.

Damon J. Smith, 32; eight days in jail, resisting arrest.

Jesse R. Spears, 35; 44 days in jail, reckless driving.

Sonia M. Turner, 46; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jared N. Wikstrom, 46; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of work crew, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Lane M. Wright, 21; $500 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Deanna Crull

Laura R. Short, 46; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joseph W. Nolan, 36; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Caleb E. Gray, 42; $990.50 fine, two days in jail converted to two days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.